Leeds International Beer Festival 2023: 11 best pictures as beer lovers gather at Kirkstall Abbey
Leeds International Beer Festival returned this weekend as revellers sampled some new beers and ciders.
For the 11th time running, beer lovers gather at the iconic Grade I listed building in Leeds to enjoy all things beer.
With 40 breweries gathering for the weekend event, there is sure to be something for everyone - whether you’re into specialty beers or enjoy a simple lager.
Ahead of the final day tomorrow, Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding went along to capture the best of the action...
