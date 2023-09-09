Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds International Beer Festival 2023: 11 best pictures as beer lovers gather at Kirkstall Abbey

Leeds International Beer Festival returned this weekend as revellers sampled some new beers and ciders.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 9th Sep 2023, 16:30 BST

For the 11th time running, beer lovers gather at the iconic Grade I listed building in Leeds to enjoy all things beer.

With 40 breweries gathering for the weekend event, there is sure to be something for everyone - whether you’re into specialty beers or enjoy a simple lager.

Ahead of the final day tomorrow, Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding went along to capture the best of the action...

Alongside drinks, festival goers will be able to enjoy a street food market, live music and much more.

1. International Leeds Beer Festival

Alongside drinks, festival goers will be able to enjoy a street food market, live music and much more. Photo: Steve Riding

The 11th International Leeds Beer Festival at Kirkstall Abbey is underway.

2. International Leeds Beer Festival

The 11th International Leeds Beer Festival at Kirkstall Abbey is underway. Photo: Steve Riding

Bundobust, the beloved Indian Street food and beer maker, has its own stall at the event.

3. International Leeds Beer Festival

Bundobust, the beloved Indian Street food and beer maker, has its own stall at the event. Photo: Steve Riding

The festival sees brewers including locals Brew York, Horsforth Brewery and Kirkstall Brewery gather.

4. International Leeds Beer Festival

The festival sees brewers including locals Brew York, Horsforth Brewery and Kirkstall Brewery gather. Photo: Steve Riding

