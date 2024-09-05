The 12 edition of the popular festival returns to Kirkstall Abbey, where it has taken over every part of the venue to celebrate everything beer.

Leeds International Beer Festival is kicking off today (September 5), taking over the church, courtyard and cloister at the monastic ruins for a four day celebration of the beloved beverage.

With a wide selection of beers from local breweries, to breweries from around the UK and beyond, there is sure to be something for everyone.

Leeds International Beer Festival is back with its 12 edition this week. | National World

Along with hundreds of beers, ciders and other drinks are a range of food vendors including charcuterie masters Friends Of Ham, Indian street food gurus Bundobust and pop-up shop-turned-newly opened restaurant Homeboy Pizza Co.

Here’s everything you need to know about Leeds International Beer Festival 2024:

LIBF sessions and how to buy tickets

Leeds International Beer Festival is split into five hour sessions, except for the Thursday which lasts six hours. Last orders are called 30 minutes before the end of each session, and breweries will stop taking orders 15 minutes before the session ends.

Sessions:

Thursday, September 5: 5pm to 11pm; £12

Friday, September 6: noon to 5pm, £15; 6pm to 11pm, £15

Saturday, September 7: noon to 5pm, £15; 6pm to 11pm, £15

Sunday, September 8: noon to 5pm, £9.50

The 12th Leeds International Beer Festival at Kirkstall Abbey starts on Thursday, September 5.

Breweries, bars, bottle shops and food stalls at LIBF 2024:

UK breweries:

Brew York

Burning Sky

Bundobust

Cromarty

DMC Brewery

Duration

Farm Yard Brew Co

Full Circle Brew Co

Fire Points

Harrogate

Horsforth

Kirkstall

The Kernel

Lakes Brew Co

Lost Cause

McColl’s

North Brew Co

Northern Monk

Sheep In Wolf’s Clothing

Siren Craft Brew

Tartarus

Thornbridge

Turning Point

Verdant

Zapato

UK bars and bottle shops:

Hoptimist

Raynville

Whitelock’s

Wayward Wines

International breweries:

Bierkeller

Sierra Nevada

Ciders at LIBF:

The Cider Cask

Food vendors:

Bundobust

Doner Summer

Friends Of Ham

Homeboy Pizza

Little Bao Boy

Little Red Food Truck

MorMor

Parmstar

Tacopia

Additional info

Organisers have warned visitors that due to the nature of the site, the ground may be uneven and there are some small steps. Ramps are in place across the site to ensure full accessibility.

Smoking and vaping are prohibited on the festival site.

The festival uses contactless payment, and the breweries and foot stalls will all be accepting card payment. No cash payments will be accepted on site.