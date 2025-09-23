Trinity Kitchen in Leeds has welcomed a fresh line-up of street-food vendors this autumn.

Pinaari will be joining Trinity Kitchen for the very first time, alongside much-loved favourites Tikk’s Thai Kitchen, Spuds & Bros, Shouk and Little Red Food Truck, each bringing comforting classics and crowd-pleasers.

From hearty Indo-Mexican tacos and steaming Thai bao buns to Middle Eastern favourites, and indulgent Canadian poutine, the new mix of street-food dishes are set to warm up tastebuds from flavours around the world.

Trinity Kitchen has welcomed a fresh line-up of street-food vendors. | Submit

Making their Trinity Kitchen debut, Pinaari are bringing their bold Indo-Mexican twist to the line-up. Their menu is packed with flavour and comfort – with must-try dishes such as their Fish Pakora Tacos, bringing a fusion of crispy spice and zesty freshness that’s sure to become a crowd favourite.

Returning with their authentic southern Thai street food, Tikk's Thai Kitchen is serving their freshly steamed bao buns with fillings such as crispy fried chicken with peanut satay sauce or sriracha mayo, alongside their famous chicken Penang curry.

Theo Jefferson-Brown, F&B Retail Manager at Trinity Leeds, said: “As the autumn chill sets in, we’ve carefully handpicked a line-up of great street food vendors serving the ultimate comfort food. From exciting new flavours to much-loved favourites, there’s something to tempt every palate.

“Whether you’re after a quick lunch to warm you up or a hearty dinner to share with friends and family, our collection of mouth-watering new dishes makes Trinity Kitchen the perfect stop this season.”

Pinaari will be joining Trinity Kitchen for the very first time, alongside much-loved favourites Tikk’s Thai Kitchen and Little Red Food Truck. | Submit

Back by popular demand, Spuds & Bros, are bringing their iconic Canadian poutine - loaded fries drenched in melting cheese curds and smothered gravy. Shouk also returns with its Levantine-inspired menu, packed with flavour and freshness.

Lastly, Little Red Food Truck are making a welcome return for one final run before they draw the curtain. Famous for their signature gluten-free smash burgers, with veggie and vegan options, as well as their mouth-watering fried chicken, it’s a farewell visit not to be missed.

All the food vendors will be available at Trinity Kitchen until Sunday, November 23, alongside permanent eateries including Archie's, Clapping Seoul, Pho, Pizzaluxe, Rola Wala, Thatziki, Tortilla and Pizzaluxe.