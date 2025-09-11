18 pictures show first look inside all-you-can-eat La Fiesta tapas restaurant opening in Merrion Centre, Leeds

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 11th Sep 2025, 16:30 BST

Leeds’s first all-you-can-eat Mediterranean tapas restaurant is set to open this Friday.

La Fiesta will officially open inside the Leeds Merrion Centre on Friday, September 12 at 12pm.

Set across approximately 3,000 sq ft and seating up to 100 guests, the restaurant offers a unique service style and an all you can eat concept - with a twist - that fuses variety with fresh ingredients for an authentic Mediterranean experience.

Tapas is made fresh to order and served to the table in waves throughout the meal. Take a look inside...

Pictured Masud Rana, Director/Owner of La Fiesta in Leeds.

1. La Fiesta, Merrion Centre, Leeds

Pictured Masud Rana, Director/Owner of La Fiesta in Leeds. | James Hardisty

Set across approximately 3,000 sq ft and seating up to 100 guests, the restaurant offers a unique service style and an all you can eat concept.

2. La Fiesta, Merrion Centre, Leeds

Set across approximately 3,000 sq ft and seating up to 100 guests, the restaurant offers a unique service style and an all you can eat concept. | James Hardisty

Tapas is made fresh to order and served to the table in waves throughout the meal.

3. La Fiesta, Merrion Centre, Leeds

Tapas is made fresh to order and served to the table in waves throughout the meal. | James Hardisty

Pictured Tiropitakia, fried filo pastry filled with feta & parsley.

4. La Fiesta, Merrion Centre, Leeds

Pictured Tiropitakia, fried filo pastry filled with feta & parsley. | James Hardisty

Pictured Patatas Bravas Y Alioli, Double-fried potato cubes, topped with spicy tomato sauce & garlic aioli.

5. La Fiesta, Merrion Centre, Leeds

Pictured Patatas Bravas Y Alioli, Double-fried potato cubes, topped with spicy tomato sauce & garlic aioli. | James Hardisty

La Fiesta will open in Leeds Merrion Centre on Friday, September 12.

6. La Fiesta, Merrion Centre, Leeds

La Fiesta will open in Leeds Merrion Centre on Friday, September 12. | James Hardisty

