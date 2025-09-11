Tapas is made fresh to order and served to the table in waves throughout the meal. Take a look inside...
Pictured Masud Rana, Director/Owner of La Fiesta in Leeds. | James Hardisty
Set across approximately 3,000 sq ft and seating up to 100 guests, the restaurant offers a unique service style and an all you can eat concept. | James Hardisty
Tapas is made fresh to order and served to the table in waves throughout the meal. | James Hardisty
Pictured Tiropitakia, fried filo pastry filled with feta & parsley. | James Hardisty
Pictured Patatas Bravas Y Alioli, Double-fried potato cubes, topped with spicy tomato sauce & garlic aioli. | James Hardisty
La Fiesta will open in Leeds Merrion Centre on Friday, September 12. | James Hardisty