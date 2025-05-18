Great, affordable steaks can be hard to come by - but one Leeds city centre eatery appears to have found the balance.

It has been 18 months since Flat Iron, the London-based steakhouse, opened its doors in Leeds, taking over the former Byron Burgers site at the corner of Lands Lane and Albion Place.

Since then, the brand - with its motto: “great steaks for everyone” - has quickly won over diners in the city.

Flat Iron opened in Leeds in 2023. | National World

Having previously visited two of its London locations, I was among many who were eager for its arrival in Leeds. Now, months on, one thing remains clear: Flat Iron is rarely quiet.

Housed in a former church institute, the venue has drawn a steady stream of customers, proving that quality steak at an accessible price point is a winning formula.

On a sunny weekday, my guest and I were quickly seated despite arriving 10 minutes early for our reservation. At the table, a mug of complimentary beef dripping popcorn served as an amuse-bouche while we browsed the menu.

Flat Iron's signature steak, sides, and sauces are always a reliable choice, but this time, I was particularly drawn to a limited-time offer: a smoked chilli cheeseburger, which we decided we had to try.

The smoked chilli cheese burger is hard to fault. | National World

Opting to share several dishes, we paired the burger with a flat iron steak, beef dripping mash, and creamed spinach—a well-balanced meal for two.

Service was swift and friendly despite the restaurant’s busy atmosphere, and before long, our food arrived.

The signature Flat Iron steak, cooked to each guest’s preference, was served on a wooden chopping board alongside the restaurant’s iconic steak cleaver (available for £15 from their online store). The burger arrived neatly wrapped in brown paper, and the mouth-watering cheese pull upon unwrapping only heightened our anticipation.

Sides were presented separately, ideal for sharing. Flat Iron clearly knows what it’s doing - choosing just one would have been a challenge.

The flat iron steak is best served with a selection of sides and sauces. | National World

Ranging from £3.50 to £5.50, we were impressed with the generous portions and high quality.

The flat iron steak, priced at £15, felt like an absolute steal. While good steak is far from rare in Leeds (pun intended), finding one of this calibre at such a fair price is certainly appreciated. The restaurant also offers rotating special cuts, including wagyu, at what seemed to be equally reasonable prices.

Learning that all the beef is sourced locally from Thirsk in North Yorkshire was the cherry on top. Where else can you find a locally sourced cut and a steakhouse experience at this price point? If there’s a contender, do let us know.

As for the smoked green chilli burger, I couldn’t have been more impressed. At £14, it might sit at the higher end of the burger price spectrum, but once you taste the care put into selecting its ingredients, I’m confident you’ll agree it’s worth it. Trust me - this might just be the best burger I’ve had.

Although immensely full, my guest and I greedily accepted another complimentary offering provided to all diners: a soft serve vanilla ice cream dusted with chocolate.

Guests at Flat Iron can enjoy a free soft serve ice cream after tea. | National World

Our bill totalled £58.50, which, if you haven’t already guessed, felt like excellent value for the food and experience.

Factfile

Address: 9A Lands Ln, Leeds LS1 6AW

Opening hours: Sun-Tue, noon-10pm; Wed-Thurs, noon-10.30pm; Fri-Sat, noon-11pm

Website: https://flatironsteak.co.uk/restaurant/leeds/

Scores

Food: 10/10

Value: 10/10

Atmosphere: 8/10

Service: 8/10