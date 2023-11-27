A London-based steakhouse has revealed the opening date for their first restaurant in Leeds opening this week - with a giveaway for the first 250 guests.

Located on the corner of Albion Street and Lands Place in central Leeds, Flat Iron has taken over the former Church Institute venue as they prepare to launch their first restaurant in the city.

The two-floor restaurant will feature the popular Flat Iron steak along with much-loved sides, including beef dripping chips, crispy bone marrow garlic mash, truffle macaroni and cheese and creamed spinach.

Continuing the brand’s “single-minded commitment to serving great steak for everyone”, a rotating board of beef specials will also be available, including a Wagyu cut on the day, Scottish bavette and Bearnaise Cheeseburger.

Flat Iron will bring their affordable steaks to the north of England for the first time as the Leeds restaurant opens its doors on November 30.

To celebrate the launch of the Leeds restaurant, Flat Iron will also be giving away 250 Wagyu steaks from the “Flat Iron herd” on Wednesday, November 29 from 5.30pm, on a first come first serve basis.

The Flat Iron herd was founded over a decade ago, with the intention of “rearing the best beef possible”. The team’s current focus is on the Wagyu breed, which is known around the world for its highly marbled and tender beef.

The Wagyu sourced for Flat Iron comes a mere 40 miles from Leeds, in Thirsk, where they are reared by third-generation beef farmer Charles Ashbridge.

Flat Iron will open its first restaurant in Leeds this week.

When speaking of the Wagyu herd, Flat Iron’s Head of Beef, Fred Smith, said: "This beef is really special - I believe that Wagyu genetics, with its natural propensity to produce marbled meat, and the fine pastures of Charles’ Yorkshire farm, combine to produce beef of remarkable quality.

"I am delighted to share this with you in Leeds. See you on the 29th November!"

Flat Iron was founded as a pop-up above a pub in East London in 2012 by Charlie Carroll. They now run 12 steakhouses across the capital and one in Cambridge, with the new Leeds restaurant their first in Northern England.