Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

12 first look pictures inside popular steak restaurant Flat Iron in Leeds city centre

A popular restaurant committed to bringing affordable steaks to the city is now open.
Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 30th Nov 2023, 11:30 GMT

Flat Iron, a renowned steak restaurant, opened its doors to the public today, November 30. It began as a pop-up above a pub in London in 2012 and now has 12 restaurants across the country.

Its founder Charlie Carroll launched Flat Iron to make great steak available for everyone and it’s arrival in Leeds has been one of the most highly-anticipated new openings in the city.

Last night, November 29, it offered 250 free steaks to its first customers to celebrate the launch.

Take a look inside Flat Iron, Lands Lane.

1. 12 pictures inside Flat Iron

Take a look inside Flat Iron, Lands Lane. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Flat Iron is now open on Lands Lane. It is committed to serving remarkable steak at an affordable prices.

2. Flat Iron

Flat Iron is now open on Lands Lane. It is committed to serving remarkable steak at an affordable prices. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Flat Iron has now opened with a two floor, 110 cover restaurant in the heart of Leeds, bringing its menu to the North of England for the very first time.

3. Flat Iron

Flat Iron has now opened with a two floor, 110 cover restaurant in the heart of Leeds, bringing its menu to the North of England for the very first time. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
The new steakhouse is open on the corner of Albion Place and Lands Lane in the former Church Institute, which is just beside the Leeds Trinity shopping centre.

4. Flat Iron

The new steakhouse is open on the corner of Albion Place and Lands Lane in the former Church Institute, which is just beside the Leeds Trinity shopping centre. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Flat Iron’s head of beef Fred Smith said: “Yorkshire is the home of our Flat Iron herd, so it felt only natural to open a Flat Iron in Leeds with our very own beef just a few miles away. We’re really looking forward to bringing great steak to the North and welcome new guests to the Flat Iron family."

5. Flat Iron

Flat Iron’s head of beef Fred Smith said: “Yorkshire is the home of our Flat Iron herd, so it felt only natural to open a Flat Iron in Leeds with our very own beef just a few miles away. We’re really looking forward to bringing great steak to the North and welcome new guests to the Flat Iron family." Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Flat Iron aims to make steak accessible to everyone. The menu is led by the signature Flat Iron Steak; meticulously seam-butchered from the shoulder, the steak is tender, juicy and full of flavour.

6. Flat Iron

Flat Iron aims to make steak accessible to everyone. The menu is led by the signature Flat Iron Steak; meticulously seam-butchered from the shoulder, the steak is tender, juicy and full of flavour. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsLondon