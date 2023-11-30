A popular restaurant committed to bringing affordable steaks to the city is now open.
Flat Iron, a renowned steak restaurant, opened its doors to the public today, November 30. It began as a pop-up above a pub in London in 2012 and now has 12 restaurants across the country.
Its founder Charlie Carroll launched Flat Iron to make great steak available for everyone and it’s arrival in Leeds has been one of the most highly-anticipated new openings in the city.
Last night, November 29, it offered 250 free steaks to its first customers to celebrate the launch.
Take a look inside Flat Iron, Lands Lane.
Flat Iron is now open on Lands Lane. It is committed to serving remarkable steak at an affordable prices.
Flat Iron has now opened with a two floor, 110 cover restaurant in the heart of Leeds, bringing its menu to the North of England for the very first time.
The new steakhouse is open on the corner of Albion Place and Lands Lane in the former Church Institute, which is just beside the Leeds Trinity shopping centre.
Flat Iron's head of beef Fred Smith said: "Yorkshire is the home of our Flat Iron herd, so it felt only natural to open a Flat Iron in Leeds with our very own beef just a few miles away. We're really looking forward to bringing great steak to the North and welcome new guests to the Flat Iron family."
Flat Iron aims to make steak accessible to everyone. The menu is led by the signature Flat Iron Steak; meticulously seam-butchered from the shoulder, the steak is tender, juicy and full of flavour.