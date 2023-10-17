Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Flat Iron: Renowned restaurant serving affordable steaks to open first northern venue in Leeds city centre

A popular restaurant will be taking on the north as it opens it first venue in Leeds this Autumn.
Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 17th Oct 2023, 16:30 BST
Flat Iron, a popular steak restaurant, is due to open to a two-floor, 110 cover restaurant in the heart of Leeds this November.

The chain, which began as a pop-up above a pub in London before achieving huge success, will be taking over the former Church Institute building on the corner of Albion Place and Lands Lane.

Its menu is celebrated for its quality offering and affordable pricing. It is one of the reasons Flat Iron now has 12 restaurants across London.

Flat Iron, an affordable steak restaurant, is coming to Leeds this November. The restaurant, which will sit between Albion Place and Lands Lane in the city centre, is the first in the north. Photo: Sam HarrisFlat Iron, an affordable steak restaurant, is coming to Leeds this November. The restaurant, which will sit between Albion Place and Lands Lane in the city centre, is the first in the north. Photo: Sam Harris
Flat Iron, an affordable steak restaurant, is coming to Leeds this November. The restaurant, which will sit between Albion Place and Lands Lane in the city centre, is the first in the north. Photo: Sam Harris

This includes the Flat Iron butchery in Covent Garden and the 15ft wood-fired spit in Shoreditch, as well as one restaurant in Cambridge. It is now bringing its menu to the north of England for the first time.

Fred Smith, head of beed at Flat Iron, said: “Yorkshire is the home of our Flat Iron herd, so it felt only natural to open a Flat Iron in Leeds with our very own beef just a few miles away. We’re really looking forward to bringing great steak to the north and welcome new guests to the Flat Iron family.”

The menu is led by the signature Flat Iron Steak; meticulously seam-butchered from the shoulder, the steak is tender, juicy and full of flavour. The menu also boasts an array of sides, including truffled macaroni cheese, crispy bone marrow garlic mash and homemade beef dripping chips.

Leeds diners can also take their pick from the drinks menu, consisting of a carefully-curated selection of wine, cocktails and local draught beers.

The team have their very own Flat Iron Malbec on offer, expertly blended using grapes grown in the Limoux area of the Languedoc in southern France.

Find out more about Flat Iron via its website and social media channels.

