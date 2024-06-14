It can be difficult to decide where to go on such a special day - especially when there are so many fantastic restaurants in Leeds.
So we have rounded up 10 of the best restaurants in Leeds that are offering something different and special for dads.
Bookings may be required for these restaurants. Please see the official websites for more information.
1. Blue Sakura
The Merrion Way restaurant is a fantastic spot to visit this Father's Day. It is offering set menus for families, priced at £32.95 for adults and £14.95 for kids during lunch, and £47.95 for adults and £17.95 for kids at an evening meal. Toddlers 0-3 eat free both times. | Jonathan Gawthorpe/National World Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
2. The Ivy Asia
The Ivy Asia, in Vicar Lane, is another great place to visit this Father's Day. A special menu with wok fired char siu pork and king prawn, fried rice sambla and ginger and coriander is on offer at £23.95. | Simon Hulme/National World Photo: Simon Hulme
3. Fleur
Fleur, in the Light, is another fabulous spot for families this Father's Day - and dad gets a free pint with every main meal ordered. | Steve Riding/National World Photo: Steve Riding
4. Three's a Crowd
Three's a Crowd, in the city centre, will be offering its Sunday menu as usual from noon to 7pm, alongside some extra specials for Father's Day. All dads who join Three's a Crowd this Father's Day will also receive a gift to take home. | James Hardisty/National World Photo: James Hardisty
5. Miller & Carter
On Sunday, Miller & Carter will also be the place to be. The steakhouse is offering Cornish Salt Aged Long Bone Tomahawk 16oz available from June 14 to 16 for £38.95. A few other specials are available on the day. | Darren Ledder/Google Photo: Darren Ledder/Google
6. Victoria Leeds
Harvey Nichols, in Victoria Leeds, is also ideal for Father's Day. You can treat your father to a two-course roast with a beer and goody bag at the Second Floor Restaurant on Sunday, noon to 4pm, priced at £40 per person. | James Hardisty/National World Photo: James Hardisty
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.