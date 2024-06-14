It can be difficult to decide where to go on such a special day - especially when there are so many fantastic restaurants in Leeds.

So we have rounded up 10 of the best restaurants in Leeds that are offering something different and special for dads.

From steakhouses to Indian restaurants, there is something for everyone on this list.

Bookings may be required for these restaurants. Please see the official websites for more information.

1 . Blue Sakura The Merrion Way restaurant is a fantastic spot to visit this Father's Day. It is offering set menus for families, priced at £32.95 for adults and £14.95 for kids during lunch, and £47.95 for adults and £17.95 for kids at an evening meal. Toddlers 0-3 eat free both times. | Jonathan Gawthorpe/National World Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

2 . The Ivy Asia The Ivy Asia, in Vicar Lane, is another great place to visit this Father's Day. A special menu with wok fired char siu pork and king prawn, fried rice sambla and ginger and coriander is on offer at £23.95. | Simon Hulme/National World Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

3 . Fleur Fleur, in the Light, is another fabulous spot for families this Father's Day - and dad gets a free pint with every main meal ordered. | Steve Riding/National World Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales

4 . Three's a Crowd Three's a Crowd, in the city centre, will be offering its Sunday menu as usual from noon to 7pm, alongside some extra specials for Father's Day. All dads who join Three's a Crowd this Father's Day will also receive a gift to take home. | James Hardisty/National World Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

5 . Miller & Carter On Sunday, Miller & Carter will also be the place to be. The steakhouse is offering Cornish Salt Aged Long Bone Tomahawk 16oz available from June 14 to 16 for £38.95. A few other specials are available on the day. | Darren Ledder/Google Photo: Darren Ledder/Google Photo Sales