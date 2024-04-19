13 of the best places for lunch in Leeds according to YEP readers including Saint Jude and Pasta Romagna

With so many fantastic restaurants in Leeds, there’s no excuse to have a boring lunch.

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 19th Apr 2024, 04:45 BST

Taking recommendations from people who know the city the best - our readers - we have rounded up 13 of the best places for lunch in Leeds.

There’s something for everyone on this list - from pizza and risotto to Greek street food and sushi.

1. Archie's

Archie's, located in Trinity Kitchen, was also named one of the best places to grab lunch in Leeds. A permanent resident, the chain offers American-style burgers, sides and milkshakes. Photo: Simon Kirk - ActualPixels

2. Franco's

Franco’s, in Thorpe Park, was named as one of the best places to get lunch in the city by YEP readers. It was one of the first Italian restaurants in Leeds, opening in 1974, and is still going strong today. Photo: Michael/Google

3. Hooyah Burgers

YEP readers named Albion Street restaurant Hooyah Burgers as one of the best places to get lunch in Leeds. It offers handmade smashed burgers, buttermilk chicken and loaded fries. Photo: Geha Pandey

4. Cosy Club

Cosy Club, on Albion Street, is another fantastic place to get lunch in Leeds. It offers a brunch menu until 4pm everyday and a wide range of main dishes including burgers, salmon and risotto. There are a range of vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options. Photo: National World

5. Cafe Deli Margaux

Cafe Deli Margaux, in Farsley, was named one of the best places to eat lunch in Leeds. It won big at the Oliver Awards 2024, taking home the Best Brunch award. Photo: Tony Johnson

6. Past Romagna

Pasta Romagna, located on Albion Place, is another brilliant place to get lunch in Leeds. The Italian restaurant has been serving authentic cuisine since 1982. Photo: Flora Snelson

