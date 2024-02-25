And we have rounded up 14 new openings you need to try next.
1. London Street Kitchen
London Street Kitchen, a five-star rated street food truck located in Land's Lane, announced it was opening its first permanent restaurant on January 20. Owner Venkat Katragadda took over the business in 2022, and has been blown away by the response. Taking over the former Cha Cha Chai site in Brudenell Road, London Street Kitchen hopes to continue to impress Leeds residents with its quality offering. Photo: London Street Kitchen
2. Jodhpur UK
Jodhpur UK opened in the former My Spice Grill venue on Kirkstall Road on December 31. The venue - which includes decor from Rajasthan - had been under renovations since September. The response since opening has been promising, said owner Jatinder Singh, who hopes his restaurant will be able to expand the quality food offering available in Kirkstall. Photo: Jodhpur UK
3. Izgara
Izgara, a Mediterranean restaurant and grill, opened in Garforth on January 31. It took over the former Barclays bank on Main Street with the aim of elevating dining in the area. The restaurant serves meat cooked on a charcoal grill and boasts an impressive drinks menu. Photo: Simon Hulme
4. Aagrah Midpoint Pudsey
Aagrah Midpoint Pudsey has undergone six weeks of refurbishment and has now reopened with a mocktail bar and a revamped menu. Yousef Mahmood, of Aagrah Midpoint, said: "We want to deliver the best in-class dining experience in the region. Our refit at Midpoint is a big part of that, and we aren't quite done yet." Photo: James Hardisty
5. Sachi's Indian
Sachi's Indian, named after owner and chef Sachchidananda Samanta, was located inside a shopping centre in Ilkley. It closed due to rising costs which made running the restaurant unfeasible. It reopened in Burley in Wharfedale on February 1. The restaurant serves a wide variety of dishes from all over the subcontinent, which Sachi said is authentic and homemade by Indian chefs. Photo: James Hardisty
6. Habbibi
Founded by social media sensation Abdu Rozik, Habbibi announced its arrival in the city with a glitzy event that saw many Leeds celebrities come together. It took over the former East 59th restaurant and bar in Victoria Gate and promised to be "a hotspot for food enthusiasts seeking a vibrant dining experience". It now looks to open bases in Dubai and London. Photo: James Hardisty