2 . Jodhpur UK

Jodhpur UK opened in the former My Spice Grill venue on Kirkstall Road on December 31. The venue - which includes decor from Rajasthan - had been under renovations since September. The response since opening has been promising, said owner Jatinder Singh, who hopes his restaurant will be able to expand the quality food offering available in Kirkstall. Photo: Jodhpur UK