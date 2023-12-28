The family behind a popular Mediterranean restaurant in east Leeds is opening another venue serving tapas and wine in the new year.

Pintxos 44, a tapas restaurant and wine bar, is expected to open early next year on Austhorpe Road in Cross Gates, taking over a former Oxfam shop.

It is brought to the city by the team behind the family-run restaurant La Cantina 44, which opened on the same road 22 years ago.

Naki Akarsu, owner of both La Cantina 44 and Pintxos 44, said: “Cross Gates is expanding, like Chapel Allerton. It is needed in this area – a nice wine bar and tapas.”

La Cantina 44 owner Naki Akarsu is opening another restaurant in east Leeds, Pintxos 44, which will be serving tapas and wine. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

The new restaurant promises classic tapas dishes, Turkish mezes, and a good selection of wines, prosecco and cocktails served across two bars. It also features a terrace, which Naki said is the first of its kind in the area.

Naki added: “When you run your own business, you have got to enjoy it to do it – and I love it. When people speak with us, making new friends, especially with our regulars and locals.

“I love Cross Gates. This area I know very well. It will be a good investment for the area.”

The new restaurant was due to open in November last year, after securing a licence to serve alcohol until 1:30am a few months prior. The team later announced that there were a few delays with planning permissions and they had to postpone the opening until the new year.