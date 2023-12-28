Family behind popular Leeds restaurant La Cantina 44 in Cross Gates to open new tapas venue and wine bar
Pintxos 44, a tapas restaurant and wine bar, is expected to open early next year on Austhorpe Road in Cross Gates, taking over a former Oxfam shop.
It is brought to the city by the team behind the family-run restaurant La Cantina 44, which opened on the same road 22 years ago.
Naki Akarsu, owner of both La Cantina 44 and Pintxos 44, said: “Cross Gates is expanding, like Chapel Allerton. It is needed in this area – a nice wine bar and tapas.”
The new restaurant promises classic tapas dishes, Turkish mezes, and a good selection of wines, prosecco and cocktails served across two bars. It also features a terrace, which Naki said is the first of its kind in the area.
Naki added: “When you run your own business, you have got to enjoy it to do it – and I love it. When people speak with us, making new friends, especially with our regulars and locals.
“I love Cross Gates. This area I know very well. It will be a good investment for the area.”
The new restaurant was due to open in November last year, after securing a licence to serve alcohol until 1:30am a few months prior. The team later announced that there were a few delays with planning permissions and they had to postpone the opening until the new year.
Naki hopes to welcome customers in his new restaurant in February 2024. Find out more information about Pintxos 44 via its social media channels.