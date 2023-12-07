Morley residents have expressed concerns following a spate of break-ins at charity shops and other businesses in the town centre.

Shops run by the RSPCA, Oxfam, Bernardo’s, the British Heart Foundation, St Gemma’s Hospice and Cat’s Protection have all been targeted in recent weeks, as well as newly opened Italian restaurant Amici.

An employee at one of the charity shops who has lived in the town her whole life said that the levels of crime were “the worst” she had known and that it was making her “scared to go to work”.

West Yorkshire Police has said that it has increased patrols in the town centre and is working with the businesses affected.

One of the shop employees said: “It’s chaos at the moment.

"The last couple of weeks it’s literally been a different shop targeted every day. It’s really not nice for the members of staff.

"It’s just sad that it has happened now in the run up to Christmas and that it’s charity shops being targeted. It just doesn’t make sense.”

She said that at the charity shop she works at around £200 in cash was taken and a set of women’s watches.

"They cost us more money in damages”, she said.

"I’ve lived in Morley all my life and I think in the last few years it’s really gone downhill with crime and it’s making people scared. It’s just not as nice a place to live as it used to be.”

An employee of another charity shop called on a greater police presence in the town, saying: “Everyone’s talking about all of this crime and asking where it’s coming from. Is it just one person doing it?

"We would just like some police presence on the high street because right now it doesn’t feel like there is any. We need that reassurance because it’s young families and elderly people doing their shopping and it’s worrying for them as well.

"The fear is it will just continue.”

On Saturday (December 2) the front doors of Amici Bistro & Cafè on Albion Street were smashed, though the owner said that no money was taken from the business.

"It’s just very strange”, he said.

"We have carried on and our customers have been coming in to show us support.”

Inspector Mark Lund, who leads the Leeds South Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We have increased patrols of Morley town centre following recent burglaries of businesses and enquiries are ongoing to identify possible suspects.

“We are working closely with local businesses and will be visiting those affected to discuss their concerns and offer them crime prevention advice.

“Anyone who witnesses any suspicious activity around retail premises is urged to report it on 101, or 999 if a crime is in progress.