Some fabulous businesses call Cross Gates their home.
I’ve always enjoyed an evening out in the Leeds suburb, from dining at its popular Greek restaurant Zorbas to drinks in family-run bar The Assembly just around the corner. And if you don’t fancy the hustle and bustle of the city centre, then Cross Gates is a more relaxed but still lively spot to enjoy a tasty meal and a drink or two.
Here’s my ultimate guide to a night out in the Leeds suburb – with 15 restaurants, bars and pubs to choose from
Here are 15 restaurants, bars and pubs to choose from Photo: National World
2. New Travellers Rest
We're starting at the New Travellers Rest on Cross Gates Lane. This bustling pub is one of Cross Gates' cheery locals, showing live sports every day so you can watch the big game with a cold, refreshing pint of your favourite lager in hand. Photo: Tony Johnson
3. La Cantina44
A short walk onto Austhorpe Road is La Cantina44, a family-run Mediterranean restaurant serving a vast menu including pasta, pizza, grill dishes and a range of tasty desserts. Photo: Tony Johnson
4. Out Out Bar
Further down Austhorpe Road you'll find this laidback bar run by a local owner and local staff. Out Out Bar serves a variety of drinks from San Miguel, cask ale, gins and other spirits, as well as hosting live music and serving coffee and sweet treats during the day. Photo: Tony Johnson