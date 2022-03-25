Here, we've rounded up the best-rated restaurants serving tapas dishes in Leeds, according to Tripadvisor reviews.
1. La Taberna, York Street
La Taberna is a cosy Spanish restaurant that specialises in meat, seafood and veggie tapas. Highlights on the menu include the Chorizo al Vino with red wine and onions, aubergine fritters with cinnamon honey and chargrilled octopus with potatoes and spicy paprika. Wash it down with wine or sangria.
2. Myrtle Tavern, Meanwood
Popular Meanwood boozer Myrtle Tavern serves pub tapas from its kitchen, with a selection of small plates designed for sharing. The tapas menu includes Chinese duck salad, salt and pepper King Prawns, butternut squash with feta and arancini balls.
3. Revolucion De Cuba, Call Lane
Revolucion De Cuba, a restaurant/late-night bar in the heart of Leeds city centre, offers a large tapas menu with big flavours. Highlights on the menu include the spiced black beans with tortilla chips, king prawns in mojito batter and lamb meatballs in Cuban tomato sauce.
4. Las Iguanas, Cloth Hall Street
Discover a slice of Latin America at Las Iguanas on Cloth Hall Street. As well as 2-4-1 cocktails, it offers three tapas dishes for £18.75, or five dishes for £29.75. There's nachos with a range of toppings, quesadillas, chicken wings, gambas and more.