Ambiente Leeds

Leeds restaurants: The 10 best Tapas restaurants in Leeds according to Tripadvisor reviews

From authentic Spanish cuisine to pub grub, there are an array of Leeds restaurants offering small plates to suit all tastebuds.

By Abbey Maclure
Friday, 25th March 2022, 4:30 pm

Here, we've rounded up the best-rated restaurants serving tapas dishes in Leeds, according to Tripadvisor reviews.

1. La Taberna, York Street

La Taberna is a cosy Spanish restaurant that specialises in meat, seafood and veggie tapas. Highlights on the menu include the Chorizo al Vino with red wine and onions, aubergine fritters with cinnamon honey and chargrilled octopus with potatoes and spicy paprika. Wash it down with wine or sangria.

Photo Sales

2. Myrtle Tavern, Meanwood

Popular Meanwood boozer Myrtle Tavern serves pub tapas from its kitchen, with a selection of small plates designed for sharing. The tapas menu includes Chinese duck salad, salt and pepper King Prawns, butternut squash with feta and arancini balls.

Photo Sales

3. Revolucion De Cuba, Call Lane

Revolucion De Cuba, a restaurant/late-night bar in the heart of Leeds city centre, offers a large tapas menu with big flavours. Highlights on the menu include the spiced black beans with tortilla chips, king prawns in mojito batter and lamb meatballs in Cuban tomato sauce.

Photo Sales

4. Las Iguanas, Cloth Hall Street

Discover a slice of Latin America at Las Iguanas on Cloth Hall Street. As well as 2-4-1 cocktails, it offers three tapas dishes for £18.75, or five dishes for £29.75. There's nachos with a range of toppings, quesadillas, chicken wings, gambas and more.

Photo Sales
LeedsTripAdvisor
Next Page
Page 1 of 3