Tucked away down a private country lane within the St John’s Conservation Area, this elegant cedar-built home redefines uniqueness with its beautiful natural views and delightful gardens.

The house opens up to a beautiful oak-panelled entrance hall, with a warm and inviting living room on the left, spanning the full length of the house.

This space lends itself wonderfully to either entertaining friends or curling up on the sofa with a good book or film to hand.

Across the hall is the dining room, with cedarwood flooring, a decorative fireplace and the ideal space for formal entertaining or a home office.

Towards the back of the hall is the kitchen, the heart of the home, and having stood the test of time, has cupboards, nooks and crannies which are fine examples of bespoke joinery.

To the first floor, this charming house continues to impress with a landing with oak flooring leading to three large, double bedrooms, all with glorious views and cedarwood flooring.

Bedroom one has a useful wash basin, ideal for guests or growing children. Bedroom three is a comfortable double and has ample room for a desk and wardrobes.

The family bathroom is a two-piece-suite with a shower over the bath, a wash hand basin and a separate toilet, which is practical for busy households in the morning rush.

To the rear of this stunning home, the south-facing grounds are a gardener’s paradise: a vegetable patch, fruit trees and berry bushes provide the perfect kitchen garden.

This is a house fit for generations to come, tucked into the conservation area within one of North Leeds’ most sought after villages.

