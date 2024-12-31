Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In his weekly column for the Yorkshire Evening Post, Danny Malin of YouTube’s Rate My Takeaway says he's discovered the best curry ever.

It hasn’t been long since the world lost the king of curry, Shabir Hussain, founder of Akbar’s.

Shabir created the naan tree, not to mention designing some of the best curries.

Akbar's in Leeds, one of ten other locations.

The other weekend I went to watch the boxing at Victoria Gate Casino as our radio station LDC Radio was hosting the night.

Before we headed there, I met up with the boys from Rate My Takeaway for a little Christmas get together.

We went to Akbar’s in the city centre for our celebration. As soon as I walked in, the manager embraced me and thanked me for my tribute.

I ordered the chicken tikka makhani with family naan tree. I love my naans and this was bang on.

I’ll be honest going out for a curry isn’t normally my go-to. But this makhani was mouth-watering.

I’d say it’s the best curry I’ve ever had. Wow. It was pretty much a chicken tikka with cream. Succulent, tasty but not too spicy.

When it comes to a takeaway at home, I always have a kebab or a Chinese. But the other night I kept searching for curry places like Akbar’s. I think I’m going to have to move closer to one. I found a decent one, but it wasn’t the same.

The night finished up at Victoria Gate Casino which is always good fun. Drinks, boxing and a great crowd.