Published 16th Oct 2024, 10:39 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2024, 10:40 BST
A popular Indian restaurant in Leeds has closed its doors for a few days following the death of its founder.

Akbar’s in Eastgate, Leeds city centre, will reopen on Friday, October 18 at 5pm. 

The sudden temporary closure of the top-rated Indian restaurant, which has 10 sites across the country, comes after the death of its founder, 56-year-old Shabir Hussain.

Mr Hussain’s death was announced via the brand’s official social media channels

The Instagram post said: “Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un

“Surely to Allah we belong and to Him we will all return.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Shabir Hussain, founder of Akbar’s Restaurant Group.

“All restaurants will now be closed and will reopen on Friday 18th October at 5pm. 

“Please remember Shabir Hussain in your prayers. May Allah (SWT) grant him the highest rank in Jannah and bring peace and strength to his family during this difficult time.” 

Akbar’s is an award-winning restaurant chain offering authentic South Asian cuisine. The first site, a 28 seat restaurant, opened in 1995 in the heart of Bradford.

