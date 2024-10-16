Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A popular Indian restaurant in Leeds has closed its doors for a few days following the death of its founder.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Akbar’s in Eastgate, Leeds city centre, will reopen on Friday, October 18 at 5pm.

The sudden temporary closure of the top-rated Indian restaurant, which has 10 sites across the country, comes after the death of its founder, 56-year-old Shabir Hussain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Akbar's in Leeds is closed until Friday, October 18. | Akbar's

Mr Hussain’s death was announced via the brand’s official social media channels.

The Instagram post said: “Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un

“Surely to Allah we belong and to Him we will all return.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Shabir Hussain, founder of Akbar’s Restaurant Group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All restaurants will now be closed and will reopen on Friday 18th October at 5pm.

“Please remember Shabir Hussain in your prayers. May Allah (SWT) grant him the highest rank in Jannah and bring peace and strength to his family during this difficult time.”

Akbar’s is an award-winning restaurant chain offering authentic South Asian cuisine. The first site, a 28 seat restaurant, opened in 1995 in the heart of Bradford.