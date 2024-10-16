Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes have poured in following the death of a beloved restaurateur.

Shabir Hussain, the founder of popular Indian restaurant Akbar's, was remembered this week as “a true pioneer”.

His chain had restaurants across the country, including one on Eastgate in Leeds.

Mr Hussain's death at the age of 56 was announced this morning (October 16).

In a social media post, the team behind Akbar's said that branches would remain closed until Friday at 5pm.

In one tribute shared online, Junior Imy said: “An inspiring, amazing and wonderful individual. A true pioneer in the restaurant industry.”

Another touching message, from Lyndzi Hamilton, read: “Thank you Shabir for all your hard work and dedication.

“Akbar’s has been my favourite place to eat since being introduced as a teenager. I’ve had the pleasure of visiting four Akbar’s restaurants across the UK and love every single one.”

It comes after the team at Akbar's shared a post announcing Mr Hussain's death.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Shabir Hussain, founder of Akbar’s Restaurant Group,” it said.

“All restaurants will now be closed and will reopen on Friday 18th October at 5pm.

“Please remember Shabir Hussain in your prayers. May Allah (SWT) grant him the highest rank in Jannah and bring peace and strength to his family during this difficult time.”

Reacting to the sad news, YEP readers shared their condolences. Caroline O'Donnell-Bull said: "So very sad, sending love and prayers to all.”

YEP reader Karen Woodhead said: “This is our favourite Indian restaurant in Leeds city centre, as well as the one in Glasgow when I visit family.”

Meanwhile, YEP reader Simon Morgan said: “Rest easy now. Praying for the family and friends at this sad time.”