16 of the best places for a curry in Leeds according to locals including Sheesh Mahal and Akbar's

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey

Community Reporter

Published 8th Oct 2024, 16:30 BST

Who doesn’t love a curry?

Luckily for us, there are many curry houses and restaurants in Leeds to choose from.

We asked our readers where they like to visit to satisfy that curry craving. Here are their top picks.

Some have been serving up delicious korma, chicken tikka and jalfrezi for decades - and picked up accolades along the way - while some are newer to the scene but have already left their mark.

YEP reader Johnny Northerner said Jewel of India in Bridge Street, Otley, is the best restaurant for a curry in Leeds.

1. Jewel of India

YEP reader Johnny Northerner said Jewel of India in Bridge Street, Otley, is the best restaurant for a curry in Leeds. | Google Photo: Google

YEP reader Walter Prakash Mendonca said Tharavadu in Mill Hill, Leeds city centre, is the best place for a curry in Leeds.

2. Tharavadu

YEP reader Walter Prakash Mendonca said Tharavadu in Mill Hill, Leeds city centre, is the best place for a curry in Leeds. | National World Photo: National World

YEP reader Russell Horsman named Bengal Brasserie in Merrion Centre, Leeds city centre, is the best place for a curry in Leeds.

3. Bengal Brasserie

YEP reader Russell Horsman named Bengal Brasserie in Merrion Centre, Leeds city centre, is the best place for a curry in Leeds. | Gary Longbottom Photo: Gary Longbottom

YEP reader Russell Horsman said Bukhara in Otley Road, Headingley, is the best place for a curry in Leeds.

4. Bukhara

YEP reader Russell Horsman said Bukhara in Otley Road, Headingley, is the best place for a curry in Leeds. | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme

YEP reader David Graham said: “Has to be Jodhpur on Kirkstall Road, but you have to book”.

5. Jodhpur

YEP reader David Graham said: “Has to be Jodhpur on Kirkstall Road, but you have to book”. | Jodhpur UK Photo: Jodhpur UK

YEP reader Jason Newell said Nazams in Woodhouse Street, Woodhouse, is the best place for a curry in Leeds.

6. Nazams

YEP reader Jason Newell said Nazams in Woodhouse Street, Woodhouse, is the best place for a curry in Leeds. | Nazams/Google Photo: Nazams/Google

