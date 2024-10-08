Luckily for us, there are many curry houses and restaurants in Leeds to choose from.
We asked our readers where they like to visit to satisfy that curry craving. Here are their top picks.
Some have been serving up delicious korma, chicken tikka and jalfrezi for decades - and picked up accolades along the way - while some are newer to the scene but have already left their mark.
1. Jewel of India
YEP reader Johnny Northerner said Jewel of India in Bridge Street, Otley, is the best restaurant for a curry in Leeds. | Google Photo: Google
2. Tharavadu
YEP reader Walter Prakash Mendonca said Tharavadu in Mill Hill, Leeds city centre, is the best place for a curry in Leeds. | National World Photo: National World
3. Bengal Brasserie
YEP reader Russell Horsman named Bengal Brasserie in Merrion Centre, Leeds city centre, is the best place for a curry in Leeds. | Gary Longbottom Photo: Gary Longbottom
4. Bukhara
YEP reader Russell Horsman said Bukhara in Otley Road, Headingley, is the best place for a curry in Leeds. | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme
5. Jodhpur
YEP reader David Graham said: “Has to be Jodhpur on Kirkstall Road, but you have to book”. | Jodhpur UK Photo: Jodhpur UK
6. Nazams
YEP reader Jason Newell said Nazams in Woodhouse Street, Woodhouse, is the best place for a curry in Leeds. | Nazams/Google Photo: Nazams/Google
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.