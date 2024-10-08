Luckily for us, there are many curry houses and restaurants in Leeds to choose from.

We asked our readers where they like to visit to satisfy that curry craving. Here are their top picks.

Some have been serving up delicious korma, chicken tikka and jalfrezi for decades - and picked up accolades along the way - while some are newer to the scene but have already left their mark.

1 . Jewel of India YEP reader Johnny Northerner said Jewel of India in Bridge Street, Otley, is the best restaurant for a curry in Leeds. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Tharavadu YEP reader Walter Prakash Mendonca said Tharavadu in Mill Hill, Leeds city centre, is the best place for a curry in Leeds. | National World Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . Bengal Brasserie YEP reader Russell Horsman named Bengal Brasserie in Merrion Centre, Leeds city centre, is the best place for a curry in Leeds. | Gary Longbottom Photo: Gary Longbottom Photo Sales

4 . Bukhara YEP reader Russell Horsman said Bukhara in Otley Road, Headingley, is the best place for a curry in Leeds. | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

5 . Jodhpur YEP reader David Graham said: “Has to be Jodhpur on Kirkstall Road, but you have to book”. | Jodhpur UK Photo: Jodhpur UK Photo Sales

6 . Nazams YEP reader Jason Newell said Nazams in Woodhouse Street, Woodhouse, is the best place for a curry in Leeds. | Nazams/Google Photo: Nazams/Google Photo Sales