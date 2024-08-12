Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The owners behind one of Leeds’ newer restaurants has said they have “made it” after a flowing review by a top restaurant critic.

Wood-fired kitchen and bar Galleria, adjacent to arts venue Project House in Armley Road, was visited recently by critic Grace Dent.

In her review published in the Guardian last Friday (August 9), Dent said the menu at Galleria is “much more enticing than your average arts centre cafe-bar’s”.

The critic tried everything from charred flatbread, which she described as “truly intoxicating” to a key lime pie - and loved it all.

Galleria, in Armley Road, Leeds, was visited by critic Grace Dent. Photo: National World | National World

The team behind Galleria shared their joy in an Instagram post: “Mum, we made it.

“With all the news about how difficult things have been for the hospitality industry we obviously thought it would be a great idea to open a venue and restaurant last year!”

The post continued: “It’s not been an easy first few months is a massive understatement, but something like getting a write up in the @guardian goes a pretty long way to making it all worthwhile.

“Massive shouts to our amazing chefs and staff for all their hard work, our suppliers, collaborators and everyone we’ve worked with, as well as everyone who’s come and eaten, drank, danced with us. Last but not least thanks to @gracedent for not ******** us off.

“Here’s to many more flatbreads.”

Galleria opened in December 2023 and is headed up by chef Andy Castle, formerly of city centre restaurant Ox Club.