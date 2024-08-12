Galleria Leeds: Owners of restaurant say 'we made it' after glowing review from top critic Grace Dent
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Wood-fired kitchen and bar Galleria, adjacent to arts venue Project House in Armley Road, was visited recently by critic Grace Dent.
In her review published in the Guardian last Friday (August 9), Dent said the menu at Galleria is “much more enticing than your average arts centre cafe-bar’s”.
The critic tried everything from charred flatbread, which she described as “truly intoxicating” to a key lime pie - and loved it all.
The team behind Galleria shared their joy in an Instagram post: “Mum, we made it.
“With all the news about how difficult things have been for the hospitality industry we obviously thought it would be a great idea to open a venue and restaurant last year!”
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from Leeds, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
The post continued: “It’s not been an easy first few months is a massive understatement, but something like getting a write up in the @guardian goes a pretty long way to making it all worthwhile.
“Massive shouts to our amazing chefs and staff for all their hard work, our suppliers, collaborators and everyone we’ve worked with, as well as everyone who’s come and eaten, drank, danced with us. Last but not least thanks to @gracedent for not ******** us off.
“Here’s to many more flatbreads.”
Galleria opened in December 2023 and is headed up by chef Andy Castle, formerly of city centre restaurant Ox Club.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.