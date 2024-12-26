Danny Malin: 'I had the best festive burger in Leeds at Hickory's Smokehouse in Adel'

In his weekly column for the Yorkshire Evening Post, Danny Malin of YouTube’s Rate My Takeaway reveals his favourite festive burger.

I’ve had the best festive burger ever.

My wife and I went to Hickory’s Smokehouse in Adel with some friends to try some festive specials on their smoking menu.

I’ll be honest, I wanted to order the smokehouse platter, which is full of smoked meat with sides - but my wife encouraged me to try the turkey burger.

I’ve had a lot of amazing burgers at other joints and I’ve had a lot of bad turkey, so I wasn’t too excited.

My wife had the vegan fajitas and Athena had a kids’ mac and cheese, while our pals Dan and Becky had the platter and a salad - so I brought the festive spirit with the burger.

Everyone is served popcorn to start, along with drinks. We tried an eggnog and a hot cider, which were bang on.

Then the turkey burger arrived. Oh my days, it was huge, stacked up high and even had a huge pig in a blanket at the top.

Somehow I managed to eat it all because it tasted that good. I thought I’d miss my normal meat platter but this was spot on.

I was stuffed, but knowing what Hickory’s desserts are like, I’ll always make room for one.

T’old wife had a mince pie with frozen custard, and the kids had frozen custard with waffles, while I opted for sweet Texas pie. Wow.

Later in the week I took an American ghost hunter Kalani for some fish and chips in Leeds. He was telling me how the ranch sauce over here is too thick but he’s still enjoying British food.

