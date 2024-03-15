2 . Meat Stack

Meat:Stack, in the city centre, is known for its fantastic burger offering. This Bishopgate Street restaurant has a rating of 4.7 stars 644 Google reviews. A customer at Meat:Stack said: "Saw the great reviews so went along after a long day at work. The guy who served me was lovely and recommended a couple of burgers and was spot on. Great value for money considering how tasty the food was. Will be back!"