13 of the best places in Leeds to grab a burger according to Google reviews including Hooyah and Almost Famous

Leeds boasts some fantastic burger joints.

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 15th Mar 2024, 16:30 GMT

And we have rounded up 13 of the best places to get burgers in the city, according to Google reviews.

On the list, there is Fat Hippo in Headingley and Hooyah Burgers, a Leeds-favourite.

Here are 11 more fantastic burger spots and what customers have to say.

1. Hooyah Burgers

Hooyah Burgers, in the city centre, is one of the best places in Leeds to grab a burger. This Albion Street restaurant has 4.7 stars from 377 Google reviews. A customer at Hooyah said: "Great food. Very friendly staff. Build your own burger is great, but the ‘house’ burgers are great combos too. Best hash browns I’ve ever had!" Photo: Geha Pandey

2. Meat Stack

Meat:Stack, in the city centre, is known for its fantastic burger offering. This Bishopgate Street restaurant has a rating of 4.7 stars 644 Google reviews. A customer at Meat:Stack said: "Saw the great reviews so went along after a long day at work. The guy who served me was lovely and recommended a couple of burgers and was spot on. Great value for money considering how tasty the food was. Will be back!" Photo: Meat Stack, Google

3. Almost Famous

Almost Famous, located on Great George Street, has a rating of 4.3 stars from 1,834 Google reviews. A customer at Almost Famous said: "I just had maybe one of the best burgers of my life. Amazing food. Friendly staff. Very important for me - dog friendly. Great location. Highly recommended! Will visit again." Photo: Google Street View

4. Big Buns

Big Buns, located inside Northern Market in the city centre, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 138 Google reviews. A customer at Big Buns said: "Best burger place in the north, quality of food, price and service is unmatched. My friend came from Manchester just for this burger, testament to how good it is. Also all the food is halal." Photo: Bruce Rollinson

5. Slim Chickens

Popular American chain Slim Chickens is another well-rated spot in Leeds for burgers. It has a rating of 4.9 stars from 932 Google reviews. A customer at Slim Chicken said: "I went to Slim's for the first time and I was blown away. I was greeted by wonderful service from Yvette, she was friendly, helpful and very fast. Good food great service, will definitely come back." Photo: Slim Chickens

6. Red's True Barbeque

American-style restaurant Red's True Barbeque, located in Call Lane, has a rating of 4.2 stars from 2,374 Google reviews. A customer at this restaurant said: "A real experience! Was only in Leeds for a few hours and was recommended here by a friend. The staff were very friendly and welcoming. The food was very quick and super tasty. Great atmosphere throughout. Also impressed they had vegetarian options." Photo: Steve Riding

