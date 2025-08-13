In his weekly column for the Yorkshire Evening Post, Danny Malin of YouTube’s Rate My Takeaway talks about the incredible food Yorkshire has to offer - including a certain blue cheese naan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I love this time of year for the food festivals, summer menus and staycations.

In his weekly column for the Yorkshire Evening Post, Danny Malin of YouTube’s Rate My Takeaway talks about the incredible food Yorkshire has to offer - including a certain blue cheese naan. | James Hardisty

Sometimes, I struggle to get out of Yorkshire because of all the variety we have here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are coastal resorts with fish and chips, then there are country pubs with Sunday roasts - and, of course, the cities bustling with street food.

I love heading to Bridlington, Filey, Whitby and Scarborough for a seaside treat. When it comes to cities, my favourite staycation is York. You can’t beat The Shambles for food and drink.

There’s banging South East Asian street food and sweet treats from Crumbles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the outskirts of York, we love Maxi’s Chinese restaurant. Just make sure you order off the English and Chinese menu because they have three meats on there which are delicious.

I’ve noticed more and more people going on staycations each year, which is great for food businesses and the local economy.

Recently, I’ve been enjoying some banging grub locally.

For my pal’s birthday, we went to Daastan in Adel - it was great. I loved the curry, but the stand out dish was the blue cheese naan. I could travel every day for one of those.