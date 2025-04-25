15 of the best places for Sunday roast in Leeds according to Google reviews - including The Adelphi and Ox Club

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 25th Apr 2025, 16:30 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2025, 16:30 BST

Leeds is spoilt for choice when it comes to Sunday lunch.

With many options to choose from these days - from beef, lamb and pork to creative meat-free options - there is a brilliant place for a roast dinner around every corner.

We turned to Google to see which restaurants reviewers favoured and what previous customers had to say about their Sunday roast options.

Here are 15 of the most popular restaurants and pubs in Leeds for a Sunday roast, according to Google reviewers:

1. The Cut and Craft, King Edward Street - 4.4/5

One reviewer said: "Absolutely beautiful restaurant. The Sunday Roast sharing plater is incredible, definitely up there with one of the best roasts I've ever eaten. Considering the quality, quantity and restaurant setting, it's also great value." | Tony Johnson

2. The Brunswick, North Street - 4.7/5

One reviewer said: "Best Sunday roast I've had. Each part of the dinner was DELICIOUS - it wasn't just about the meat. Also such good gravy. Would recommend adding the pigs in blankets. Taken me a while to get here but will be returning on plenty more Sundays for the roast." | James Hardisty

3. Whitelock's Ale House, Turk's Head Yard - 4.6/5

One reviewer said: "We were lucky, cause we had an amazing Sunday roast for dinner! (Yes, we were a bit late) The place and the food is amazing. It looks heavy but the truth is this meal is very comfortable food. I hope I will have a chance to come back soon." | James Hardisty

4. Shears Yard, The Calls - 4.5/5

One reviewer said: "Situated in an interesting and stylish building, shears yard is a quint place for posh English Sunday roast. It is a bit expensive but it is a treat to be away from the busy atmosphere of Leeds." | Dan Oxtoby

5. Ox Club, The Headrow - 4.7/5

One reviewer said: "Sunday Lunch was absolutely fantastic. So tasty. Probably the best Sunday Roast I’ve ever had. Will definitely be back and will be bringing other people with me." | Google, Ox Club

6. The Midnight Bell, Water Lane - 4.4/5

One reviewer said: "genuinely wonderful little pub. Pleasing atmosphere incredibly charming staff. Great beer well kept and expertly pulled. And frankly one of the finest Sunday roasts I've had in a pub. Great portions chock full of flavour and delicious season. Genuinely a wonderful meal." | Google

