Here are 15 of the most popular restaurants and pubs in Leeds for a Sunday roast, according to Google reviewers:
1. The Cut and Craft, King Edward Street - 4.4/5
One reviewer said: "Absolutely beautiful restaurant.
The Sunday Roast sharing plater is incredible, definitely up there with one of the best roasts I've ever eaten. Considering the quality, quantity and restaurant setting, it's also great value."
2. The Brunswick, North Street - 4.7/5
One reviewer said: "Best Sunday roast I've had. Each part of the dinner was DELICIOUS - it wasn't just about the meat. Also such good gravy. Would recommend adding the pigs in blankets. Taken me a while to get here but will be returning on plenty more Sundays for the roast."
3. Whitelock's Ale House, Turk's Head Yard - 4.6/5
One reviewer said: "We were lucky, cause we had an amazing Sunday roast for dinner! (Yes, we were a bit late) The place and the food is amazing. It looks heavy but the truth is this meal is very comfortable food. I hope I will have a chance to come back soon."
4. Shears Yard, The Calls - 4.5/5
One reviewer said: "Situated in an interesting and stylish building, shears yard is a quint place for posh English Sunday roast. It is a bit expensive but it is a treat to be away from the busy atmosphere of Leeds."
5. Ox Club, The Headrow - 4.7/5
One reviewer said: "Sunday Lunch was absolutely fantastic. So tasty. Probably the best Sunday Roast I've ever had. Will definitely be back and will be bringing other people with me."
6. The Midnight Bell, Water Lane - 4.4/5
One reviewer said: "genuinely wonderful little pub.
Pleasing atmosphere incredibly charming staff. Great beer well kept and expertly pulled.
And frankly one of the finest Sunday roasts I've had in a pub. Great portions chock full of flavour and delicious season. Genuinely a wonderful meal."
