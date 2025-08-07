A meal of fish and chips is one of Britain's most popular and traditional dishes, and is still loved by many in the UK to this day.
In Leeds, there are plenty of excellent and award-winning fish and chip shops to visit.
If you’re looking for your new favourite, or wondering if your local is highly rated, this is your guide to the top fish and chip shops in Leeds.
Here are 13 of the most popular fish and chip shops in the city according to Tripadvisor reviews, and why customers love them.
1. Skyliner, Whitkirk
Skyliner in Whitkirk has a 4.6* rating from 1,318 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Best place for fish & chips, never fails to disappoint. My favourite is the seafood platter. Can highly recommend as the staff are all lovely. Definitely book in advance to avoid disappointment.” | NationalWorld
2. Original Fisheries, Bramley
Original Fisheries in Bramley has a 4.9* rating from 125 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Love this place. Proper old school chippy from the food to the decor. Nice people and good food. Classic chippy menu. Prices were good too.” | Google
3. Murgatroyds, Yeadon
Murgatroyds in Yeadon has a 4.3* rating from 2,446 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Found Murgatroyd's through a Google search whilst in area. What a find! Food was great, decent portion sizes, the giant haddock was like half a whale! Definitely confirmed that fish and chips in the north are the best! The staff were friendly too, especially Ania our server. If ever in area again would definitely go again.” | National World
4. Wetherby Whaler, Wetherby
Wetherby Whaler in Wetherby has a 4.3* rating from 1,044 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Superb fish and chips! Always absolutely gorgeous. I’ve been many times and they’re always fresh and hot, never refried. 10/10.” | Google Maps
5. Wetherby Whaler, Guiseley
Wetherby Whaler in Guiseley has a 4.2* rating from 1,010 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Great fish around and helpful staff. There’s always a great atmosphere and the fish are cooked fresh whilst you wait. A true delight.” | Yorkshire Post Newspapers
6. The Bearded Sailor, Pudsey
The Bearded Sailor in Pudsey has a 4.5* rating from 112 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “The best fish and chips we have ever had! Always so consistent too! Plus the staff are super friendly and service is super quick too!” | National World
