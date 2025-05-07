Danny Malin: 'I love summer BBQs - here are my favourites in Leeds and top tips for grilling'
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Some of the best barbecued food I've had has been here in Yorkshire. When Carnival is on, the smell of BBQ chicken fills the air throughout Chapeltown.
Recently, a takeaway in Manchester served me BBQ meat from their back garden. It was bang on.
My favourite Caribbean here in the suburbs of Leeds is Chef Shabba’s Kitchen, which is based in Hyde Park.
Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today
I tried his popular Shabba Caribbean Box for £25, which includes seasoned fries, shrimp, mac and cheese, broccoli, jerk chicken, jerk wings and lamb chops.
I also love Hickory’s Smokehouse in Adel and Horbury. The Smokehouse Platter is incredible.
When the sun’s shining, I love nothing more than getting out my BBQ. I'd do it come rain or shine if I could.
As a child, my mum would always cheat with a grill which is hot and fast, but BBQ meat is done low and slow. All the meat juices are flowing into the flames.
Grilling is different from the beauty of a BBQ. I always go to the local butcher’s for some minted lamb, chicken thighs, smashed burgers with streaky bacon, and lovely juicy sausages.
As an extra treat, I love some slices of halloumi, beef tomato, served with my burger inside a brioche burger bun.
I do like a good sauce, but with quality meat and the right marinade, you should need very little of anything else. Other than fried onions, of course.
I also love putting pineapple and banana on the BBQ. It’s the only time I enjoy fruit.
That said, I reluctantly have to put the fruit first with vegetable kebabs and plant-based burgers because my wife Sophie Mei Lan is a vegetarian.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.