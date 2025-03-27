Cheerful photos take you back to Chapeltown in the 1950s

These charming photos chart a decade in the life of Chapeltown and its residents.

It provides a fascinating look at life around the community in the 1950s, a decade of recovery and rebuilding after the Second World War. Chapeltown Road, Newton Road and Reginald Street are all in focus. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Chapel Allerton, Chapeltown, Little London and Sheepscar LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Chapeltown Road at the junction with Mexborough Avenue in January 1954. Shops include 'Cookes Tobacconists and Newsagents', and 'Isaacs Fruit Shop'. On the left is the Kingston Unity Club. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Chapeltown Road junction with Newton Road showing Dr Levy's residence in February 1954. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A rear view of large terraced houses fronting the south side of Louis Street in June 1950. In the foreground, running across horizontally from left to right is Hamilton Place. The junction with the cobbled Harriet Street is in the bottom left-hand corner and Harriet Street continues across the other side of Hamilton Place, right. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Louis Street looking eastwards from Nassau Place in June 1950. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A view from Reginald Street junction across Chapeltown Road in February 1954. Reginald Stores is on the corner with Back Newton Grove. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Chapeltown Road in January 1954. Shops in view are Cookes Tobacconist, Isaacs Fruit Shop, Steinbergs Poultry and Smuckler Provisions. Newstands are on the corner of Mexborough Avenue. The Kingston Club is visible. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

