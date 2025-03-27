Cheerful photos take you back to Chapeltown in the 1950s

3 . Chapeltown in the 1950s

A rear view of large terraced houses fronting the south side of Louis Street in June 1950. In the foreground, running across horizontally from left to right is Hamilton Place. The junction with the cobbled Harriet Street is in the bottom left-hand corner and Harriet Street continues across the other side of Hamilton Place, right. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net