Da Vito Ristorante Leeds review: I visited this family-run Italian restaurant for a taste of homecooked comfort
And while Italian cuisine may be among the UK’s most popular, I always find that each restaurant brings its own twist to the European country’s cooking.
Da Vito is a cosy, family-run Italian establishment known for its classic dishes, soft twinkling lights, and pleasant service. It first opened in the city centre 2020.
Located on York Place, Da Vito is easily accessible, with Park Square and Leeds train station just a short walk away.
Upon entering the restaurant on a late Tuesday evening, my guest and I immediately felt a warm, homely atmosphere. And it wasn’t long before the scattered tables began to fill up one by one.
The menu was extensive, and both my guest and I found it challenging to choose our main courses before we were presented with the daily specials.
While browsing the variety of options, we were treated to a delightful amuse-bouche of pizza bread topped with cheese, rocket, and balsamic vinegar, alongside what we believed to be pickled daikon.
This unexpected starter was a big hit and a lovely addition to our drinks.
To start, we decided to try the bruschetta topped with Bufala mozzarella, which was abundant and delicious.
The generous portion of fresh cheese complemented the fluffy toasted bread, fresh tomato, and balsamic glaze perfectly.
From the specials menu, we also ordered the tuna carpaccio, served thinly sliced with a dressing of greens and parmesan.
The tuna was incredibly fresh and light, making for an excellent starter that didn’t fill us up too much before our mains.
For my main course, I opted for the braised ox cheek with mashed potatoes and red wine jus from the daily specials menu. This choice felt particularly comforting given the dreary weather in Leeds that week.
Meanwhile, my guest ordered the Pollo alla Crema from the regular menu, served with risotto.
My meal was exactly what I had anticipated: melt-in-your-mouth tender meat that warmed me on a chilly evening.
And my guest was quite satisfied with the risotto accompanying the chicken, though they felt the chicken and sauce was slightly lacking in flavour.
Da Vito is an inviting Italian eatery, perfect for a date night or gathering with friends and family.
Its charming interior is understated yet authentic, while Italian pop music plays softly in the background, enhancing the ambience.
With an extensive menu, there are plenty of reasons to return, and the daily specials ensure that each visit offers something new.
Although the ox cheek and tuna carpaccio were among the pricier items, the overall prices at Da Vito are very reasonable.
Our four courses plus drinks totalled a comfortable £80 - an excellent value for such a warm atmosphere at this conveniently located restaurant.
Factfile
- Address: 3 York Pl, Leeds LS1 2DR
- Telephone: 0113 234 6666
- Opening hours: Tues-Sat, noon-2.30pm, 5pm-9.30pm; Sun-Mon, closed
- Website: https://www.davitoristorante.com/
Scores
- Food: 8/10
- Value: 8/10
- Atmosphere: 8/10
- Service: 7/10
