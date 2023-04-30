Our first experience here had been wonderful; we’d been pleasantly surprised by the quick service, friendly staff and fantastic quality of food considering our discovery of this place was accidental.

This week, our trip was a little more planned. Moderately dressed up, we arrived at the restaurant at around 7.30pm and the place was already nearly full. We were quickly seated and given a menu and a specials list, and before long a waitress brought over a complementary starter of bread, salami and rocket for us to enjoy.

The same drill happened on our first visit; as soon as we arrived we were brought over a complementary plate of bruschetta. Now, I’m not sure if this is just a stroke of luck for us or regular practice at Da Vito, but it certainly is a lovely touch.

Da Vito is located on York Place in Leeds city centre

After browsing the menu, both me and my partner decided we were in the mood for something light; the Bufala Caprese con Avocado seemed a perfect portion for us to share, so we selected this alongside our pasta mains: a classic carbonara for me and a cannelloni dish from the specials menu for my partner.

Our caprese salad was served quickly and presented beautifully. The soft buffalo mozzarella meshed perfectly with the acidic tomatoes and balsamic dressing; the avocado elevating the dish with an extra layer of creaminess. Within a few quick mouthfuls we’d demolished the plate, wiping up the remaining dressing with a side of bread brought over earlier.

As we sipped our wine, mine a sweet strawberry red, we admired the quiet confidence of the place. Da Vito doesn’t need many frills in its decor; here it is clearly just about good food, privacy for its guests and a chance to unwind.

Our pastas soon arrived at the table. Possibly one of the best carbonaras I’ve eaten in Leeds, my dish was richer by each mouthful, the crisp pancetta adding texture and saltiness to each bite. My partner’s cannelloni was generously covered in tomato sauce and cheese, perfectly portioned as not to overface him, and we both finished our meal fully satisfied,

Da Vito is open Tuesday to Saturday until 9.30pm

Of course, there is always room for tiramisu, isn’t there?

Factfile

Address: 3 York Pl, Leeds LS1 2DR

Telephone: 0113 234 6666

Opening hours: Tues-Sat: 5pm-9.30pm

Scores

Food: 10/10

Value: 9/10

Atmosphere: 9/10