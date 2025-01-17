🗞️Sign up today for all of the latest news stories and more throughout 2025 with our daily newsletter on everything Leeds.
1. Livin' Italy - 4.6/5 based on 2,300 reviews
One customer said: "Fantastic service, great interior and the food was phenomenal. We had some small plates & some cheese and it was perfect! Going back for my birthday in May!" | Bruce Rollinson
2. Da Vito Ristorante - 4.8/5 based on 487 reviews
A customer at Da Vito Ristorante said: "Excellent service, delicious food with beautiful presentation! I recommend this cosy restaurant with a welcoming host to everyone!" | Google
3. Salvo's Ristorante Italian - 4.5/5 based on 1,100 reviews
A customer at Salvo's said: "I have a favourable impression of the Italian cuisine served at the establishment. The cleanliness of the restaurant, the deliciousness of the food, and the friendliness of the staff are all commendable." | Jonathan Gawthorpe
4. CULTO - 4.6/5 based on 914 reviews
One customer said: "A large group of us came for my daughters birthday. Food was delicious, staff were lovely and friendly, will definitely be back." | CULTO via Google
5. Viva - 4.6/5 based on 528 reviews
One person wrote: "Absolute gem of a restaurant. Staff are wonderful, funny and attentive, and the food is authentic and delicious. Such a great atmosphere, will definitely be returning. Very reasonably priced too. Highly recommend!" | Simon Hulme
6. La Cantina44 - 4.7/ based on 565 reviews
One five-star review read: "The food was great. Tasted good and was served hot. Waitress service excellent we were offered fresh ground black pepper and cheese with our food and waiters were on hand if you needed anything" | Tony Johnson
