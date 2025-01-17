15 top-rated Italian restaurants in Leeds and what Google reviewers had to say - including Salvo's and Riva Blu

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 17th Jan 2025, 16:30 BST

If you’re in the mood for pizza or pasta in Leeds this weekend, this list is for you.

With so many excellent Italian restaurants to choose from, narrowing it down to just 15 is quite a challenge.

This week, we’ve consulted Google to find eateries with ratings of over 4.5 out of 5 stars, as well as reviews from previous customers regarding their experiences.

Here are 15 top-rated Italian restaurants to try in Leeds:

🗞️Sign up today for all of the latest news stories and more throughout 2025 with our daily newsletter on everything Leeds.

Click here and register to get it sent to your inbox

https://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/newsletter

One customer said: "Fantastic service, great interior and the food was phenomenal. We had some small plates & some cheese and it was perfect! Going back for my birthday in May!"

1. Livin' Italy - 4.6/5 based on 2,300 reviews

One customer said: "Fantastic service, great interior and the food was phenomenal. We had some small plates & some cheese and it was perfect! Going back for my birthday in May!" | Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
A customer at Da Vito Ristorante said: "Excellent service, delicious food with beautiful presentation! I recommend this cosy restaurant with a welcoming host to everyone!"

2. Da Vito Ristorante - 4.8/5 based on 487 reviews

A customer at Da Vito Ristorante said: "Excellent service, delicious food with beautiful presentation! I recommend this cosy restaurant with a welcoming host to everyone!" | Google

Photo Sales
A customer at Salvo's said: "I have a favourable impression of the Italian cuisine served at the establishment. The cleanliness of the restaurant, the deliciousness of the food, and the friendliness of the staff are all commendable."

3. Salvo's Ristorante Italian - 4.5/5 based on 1,100 reviews

A customer at Salvo's said: "I have a favourable impression of the Italian cuisine served at the establishment. The cleanliness of the restaurant, the deliciousness of the food, and the friendliness of the staff are all commendable." | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
One customer said: "A large group of us came for my daughters birthday. Food was delicious, staff were lovely and friendly, will definitely be back."

4. CULTO - 4.6/5 based on 914 reviews

One customer said: "A large group of us came for my daughters birthday. Food was delicious, staff were lovely and friendly, will definitely be back." | CULTO via Google

Photo Sales
One person wrote: "Absolute gem of a restaurant. Staff are wonderful, funny and attentive, and the food is authentic and delicious. Such a great atmosphere, will definitely be returning. Very reasonably priced too. Highly recommend!"

5. Viva - 4.6/5 based on 528 reviews

One person wrote: "Absolute gem of a restaurant. Staff are wonderful, funny and attentive, and the food is authentic and delicious. Such a great atmosphere, will definitely be returning. Very reasonably priced too. Highly recommend!" | Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
One five-star review read: "The food was great. Tasted good and was served hot. Waitress service excellent we were offered fresh ground black pepper and cheese with our food and waiters were on hand if you needed anything"

6. La Cantina44 - 4.7/ based on 565 reviews

One five-star review read: "The food was great. Tasted good and was served hot. Waitress service excellent we were offered fresh ground black pepper and cheese with our food and waiters were on hand if you needed anything" | Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsReviewsItalian restaurantFoodGoogle
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice