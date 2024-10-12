Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A popular kiosk in a Leeds shopping centre has announced it will be opening a permanent shop soon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bubble tea brand Cupp in Trinity Leeds will be moving to a permanent site on the first floor of the shopping centre.

The kiosk, which is located just outside Boots and Trinity Kitchen, was launched in 2021 as the brand announced expansion across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And now signs have gone up in the unit adjacent to Batch'd announcing the arrival of “Trinity’s first boba cafe”.

Trinity Leeds is set to become home to its "first boba cafe". | Geha Pandey

Founded in 2012, CUPP brands itself as a premium bubble tea retailer with an emphasis on healthy drinks using real fruit and quality ingredients.

Customer favourites include the brown sugar milk boba, mango fruit tea and strawberry fruit tea. Hot bubble teas and sweet treats are also available at CUPP.

This new opening will be the latest for Leeds’ bubble tea scene, which has recently seen a boom. Earlier this year, Tiger Sugar opened its second site in the country in the Headrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More recently, Chinese tea chain HeyTea took a spot on the bustling street of Briggate offering a range of different teas include boba.