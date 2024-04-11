Tiger Sugar Leeds: Taiwanese brown sugar bubble tea chain to open second site in the country on the Headrow
Tiger Sugar, a bubble tea chain that was founded in Taiwan in 2017, will be opening on the Headrow, taking over the former sandwich shop Fatso.
The brand has amassed a huge following as it expanded over the years, opening shops across the world. It announced its opening in Leeds via its social media channels last week.
The Instagram post said: “We’re thrilled to announce that we’re opening our SECOND UK STORE in LEEDS. Located at 61 The Headrow, Leeds, LS1 6LR.
“We’re counting down the days until we can welcome you through those doors and serve up our iconic brown sugar boba bubble tea in the heart of Leeds! Stay tuned for more updates.”
This is the chain’s second bubble tea shop in the country. It opened in Sheffield last December, expanding the current offering in the city.
And now, it hopes to bring its classic brown sugar bubble tea with its signature tiger stripe design to Leeds. The menu also features fruit and matcha based drinks as well as teas and coffees.
Find out more information about the new opening of Tiger Sugar on the Headrow via its social media channels.
