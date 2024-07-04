Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new tea shop is “opening soon” in Leeds.

HEYTEA is set to open on Briggate, taking over the former sneaker reseller McKickz.

Founded in 2012, HEYTEA has taken the world by storm with more than 4000 stores across the globe, including five venues in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It also opened its first Manchester branch last month. At present, there is no confirmed opening date for the Leeds site.

HEYTEA is opening soon in Briggate, Leeds. Photo: National World | National World

The Chinese chain, which claims to have invented the first ever “cheese tea”, has a range of different teas on offer.

This includes fruit teas such as its bestseller Grape Boom, made with grapes and jasmine tea, bubble tea and more.