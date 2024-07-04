HEYTEA Leeds: New Chinese tea shop set to open in Briggate taking over former McKickz site
HEYTEA is set to open on Briggate, taking over the former sneaker reseller McKickz.
Founded in 2012, HEYTEA has taken the world by storm with more than 4000 stores across the globe, including five venues in London.
It also opened its first Manchester branch last month. At present, there is no confirmed opening date for the Leeds site.
The Chinese chain, which claims to have invented the first ever “cheese tea”, has a range of different teas on offer.
This includes fruit teas such as its bestseller Grape Boom, made with grapes and jasmine tea, bubble tea and more.
Owners behind McKickz announced via the business’ official social media channels that it has relocated to a new site. It is expected to reopen in Holbeck soon.
