Leeds’ Trinity Kitchen will soon be home to Korean street food.

Signs surrounding the former Doner Shack site, which is currently boarded up, say that Clapping Seoul will be moving in and expected to open later this year.

Clapping Seoul enjoyed a number of weeks as one of the rotating street food vendors in Trinity Kitchen back in summer, selling cheese filled Korean corn dogs that were a hit among Leeds foodies.

As the business returns with a permanent residency, joining Pho, Tortilla and Pizza Luxe, customers can expect its speciality - the corn dogs - as well as rice bowls and loaded fries, a range of curries and dumplings.

Clapping Seoul is the latest permanent residency to be announced at Trinity Kitchen.

Earlier this, Greek street food company ThatZiki took a spot just opposite Rola Wala, serving up gyros with a range of fillings, from 24-hour marinated chicken and pork to grilled halloumi plus a vegan option.