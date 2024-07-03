Sunday's Moortown: Dessert shop and hot kitchen opens in former Carphone Warehouse site in Harrogate Road

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 16:30 BST
A new ice cream parlour is now open in a Leeds suburb.

Sunday’s opened last week on Harrogate Road, Moortown, taking over the former Carphone Warehouse store.

The website states the family-run eatery includes a dessert parlour and a hot kitchen with seating for customers to also dine-in.  

Dessert parlour Sunday's, in Moortown, has opened taking over the former Carphone Warehouse site in Harrogate Road. Photo: James HardistyDessert parlour Sunday's, in Moortown, has opened taking over the former Carphone Warehouse site in Harrogate Road. Photo: James Hardisty
Dessert parlour Sunday's, in Moortown, has opened taking over the former Carphone Warehouse site in Harrogate Road. Photo: James Hardisty | James Hardisty

Customers can expect 24 different flavours of gelato, including classics such as vanilla as well as strawberry cheesecake and banana swirl. 

Milkshakes, waffled and iced coffees are also available at Sunday’s. 

The hot kitchen will offer British favourites fish and chips, chicken wraps, chicken burgers and cheesy chips. 

With signage outside the venue up since December last year, Sunday’s is one of the most anticipated new openings in Leeds

It joins many other eateries in the area including Corner House Coffee Bar & Kitchen and Lans Coffee. 

