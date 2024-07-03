Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new ice cream parlour is now open in a Leeds suburb.

Sunday’s opened last week on Harrogate Road, Moortown, taking over the former Carphone Warehouse store.

The website states the family-run eatery includes a dessert parlour and a hot kitchen with seating for customers to also dine-in.

Customers can expect 24 different flavours of gelato, including classics such as vanilla as well as strawberry cheesecake and banana swirl.

Milkshakes, waffled and iced coffees are also available at Sunday’s.

The hot kitchen will offer British favourites fish and chips, chicken wraps, chicken burgers and cheesy chips.

With signage outside the venue up since December last year, Sunday’s is one of the most anticipated new openings in Leeds.