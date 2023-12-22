Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chunk Cookies was founded three years ago by Amy Bennett and her partner Diego Espinoza. It began from their basement bedroom of a shared house in Hyde Park and quickly became a hit among Leeds’ student community.

Earlier this year, the couple set a goal to open their own cafe. And last week they announced their first Chunk Cookies site had opened in Burley Road.

The post on Instagram said the new shop will serve its popular baked goods including biscoff cookies, puppuccinos, mince pies, cakes, fresh bread as well as pastries from independent business Veg’n’lishious.

Chunk Cookies is now open on Burley Road, Leeds. It serves vegan cookies, coffee and pastries. Photo: National World

It added: “None of this would’ve been possible without your help and support over the past three years and I cannot say thank you enough. It’s been really hard, and the most mentally challenging thing I’ve ever done, but I can’t believe…WE DID IT!!!!!"

Chunk Cookies was due to open a few weeks ago but there were concerns with the safety of the site which delayed its opening.

Amy said: “After starting works at the bakery, it became apparent the building was unsafe. There were exposed live gas pipes, there was no gas meter, no hot water, no heating, and unsafe electrics, and after going back and forth and arguing with the landlord it unfortunately looks like it's us that are going to have to pay for the repairs.”

The couple decided to set up a GoFundMe page to help with the financial cost of repairs. Loyal customers chipped in and raised £1,190 to help open Chunk Cookies.

The couple have recently celebrated another milestone – the third anniversary of their business.

In an Instagram post, they said: "Three years ago Chunk was just an idea that snowballed while I was 21 and studying full time at Uni. From mum’s kitchen during lockdown, to a shared house, to our own house, to our home bakery, and now to an actual bakery in Leeds.

“It feels like a different lifetime when we were delivering round Hyde Park by bicycle, and it’s crazy to think people came to a random door on the Harolds to collect cookies from strangers. AND it’s even crazier to think that the majority of our followers were there for that.

