Chunk Cookies Leeds: Award-winning cookie business launches GoFundMe after bakery forced to close

An award-winning cookie business in Leeds has launched a GoFundMe after its store was forced to close.
By Alex Grant
Published 27th Nov 2023, 16:32 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 16:32 GMT
Amy Benett was just 20 when she started Chunk Cookies with her partner during the first lockdown and they quickly became a firm hit with Leeds’ student community.

But they are now appealing for help after their Burley Road, Kirkstall bakery was forced to shut.

Amy said: “After starting works at the bakery, it became apparent the building was unsafe. There were exposed live gas pipes, there was no gas meter, no hot water, no heating, and unsafe electrics, and after going back and forth and arguing with the landlord it unfortunately looks like it's us that are going to have to pay for the repairs.

Amy is appealing for help after their Burley Road, Kirkstall bakery was forced to close. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe
"Setting up a GoFundMe hasn't been an easy decision, but with rent looming, an increasing need to get open before Christmas, and the overwhelming support we've received over the past few days with so many people asking to help, it only seems fair to offer people the option to help, as it would be really, really appreciated at such a difficult time.”

From their basement bedroom of a shared house in Hyde Park, Chunk Cookies can now be found in cafes, bakeries and street food markets across the North, as well as at weddings and private events.

Since launching last week, the GoFundMe has already garnered over £1,000 in donations, with the promise of a 20 per cent discount code to be used in the bakery once it reopens for all who donate.

The New-York style cookies include Biscoff, chocolate orange and s’mores, as well as their showstopper 1kg cookie for £32.

