Leeds in the 1990s: 28 photos take you back to Burley and Hyde Park

These wonderful memories celebrate a decade in the life of two neighbouring Leeds communities.
Andrew Hutchinson
Andrew Hutchinson
Published 17th Jun 2023, 04:45 BST

The photos turn back the clock to showcase life around Burley and Hyde Parkin the 1990s. Pubs, restaurants and nightspots are all featured as well as sports teams, life at school and stories making the news in the two communities during decade. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Do you remember Caspers nightspot on Burley Road? Pictured in September 1997.

1. Burley in the 1990s

Do you remember Caspers nightspot on Burley Road? Pictured in September 1997. Photo: Mel Hulme

Sculptor Mick Kirkby Geddes puts the finishing touches to a new road sign to Kirkstall Valley Nature Reserve in November 1998 watched by children from Burley St. Matthias School who helped create it.

2. Burley in the 1990s

Sculptor Mick Kirkby Geddes puts the finishing touches to a new road sign to Kirkstall Valley Nature Reserve in November 1998 watched by children from Burley St. Matthias School who helped create it. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Did you enjoy a meal here back in the day? The Corner Cafe on Burley Road pictured in April 1998.

3. Burley in the 1990s

Did you enjoy a meal here back in the day? The Corner Cafe on Burley Road pictured in April 1998. Photo: Keith Lawson

Freda Matthews, chair of the Rosebank Trust, holds the yearly rent for Rosebank, a piece of wasteland behind Rosebank Primary which was being leased to the Trust for a 'peppercorn rent'. The rent was handed over during a document signing at the school in October 1998.

4. Burley in the 1990s

Freda Matthews, chair of the Rosebank Trust, holds the yearly rent for Rosebank, a piece of wasteland behind Rosebank Primary which was being leased to the Trust for a 'peppercorn rent'. The rent was handed over during a document signing at the school in October 1998. Photo: Mark Bickerdike

