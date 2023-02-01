Alan J Picken has put the well-known and extremely popular café/coffee shop, near Leeds General Infirmary, onto the market.

Located on the corner of Great George Street and Oxford Row, just across from LGI, the café has been operating since 2017 as Stage Espresso & Brewbar.

The coffee shop offers a changing menu of single estate coffees from a range of top coffee roasters, as well as serving a tasty brunch menu five days a week, along with a great selection of locally made cakes, soft drinks, craft beers and wines.

The business listing says: “Since opening in 2017, our clients have found their place in the thriving independent scene of Leeds. The business has established an excellent reputation by virtue of its prime position in the heart of Leeds, therefore the business attracts a very regular and loyal clientele.

"Currently run on civilized day time hours, however offers immense scope to extend opening hours later into the evening or on weekends to increase sales and maximize profits.”

The ad details that the business makes an annual turnover of £87,587 on accounts, with a Gross Profit of 70 per cent. Describing “substantial profits achieved.”

It adds: “We trust this will prove a resoundingly successful acquisition, especially for a dedicated owner proprietor to continue to exploit the full potential and derive maximum profits.”