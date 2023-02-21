Loungers, the West Country-based bar group, is opening Caballero Lounge at The Springs, Thorpe Park on Wednesday 22 February. The site has been transformed into a retro-inspired retreat, with a nod to a glamorous bygone era.

Heavily patterned wallpapers, tiling and striped wooden floors will feature alongside oversized vintage sofas, upholstered lounge chairs, eclectic artwork and statement wall and pendant lighting, creating a variety of cosy and elegant drinking and dining areas to choose from.

Caballero Lounge will also cater for all tastes throughout the day with a varied all-day menu. It will feature everything from tapas and salads to burgers and buttermilk fried chicken, with vegans and those favouring a gluten-free diet well catered for.

Pictured: Estadio Lounge, Wembley Park. Photo: Bhagesh Sachania Photography

Particular attention will be paid to families with a selection of games, books, colouring pencils and pads on offer. A full menu, high chairs and baby-changing facilities are also available.

Gemma Irwin, community manager at Loungers, said: “We are delighted to be bringing Loungers to Leeds. Our Lounges strive to put community at the heart of hospitality and our teams always go the extra mile to make a difference. They are actively encouraged to connect with their communities by working with local groups, charities, organisations and businesses that are at the heart of the fabric of local life. We are very much looking forward to welcoming local residents to Caballero Lounge.”

The team at Caballero Lounge has chosen to partner with local charity Zarach, donating 50p from every burger and 20p from every coffee sold during the first month of trading. Alice Smart, the fundraising lead, said: "We are delighted that the team at Caballero Lounge has chosen to support Zarach. We are a grassroots charity committed to helping children and families living in poverty. Their donations will make a real difference by helping to fund bed, basics and essential support to families in the local area.”

Caballero Lounge will create approximately 27 jobs, with a range of front and back-of-house roles currently available. Find out more on the Loungers website.