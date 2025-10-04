In a time when the hospitality sector is battling rising costs and tighter purses, a Leeds business is quietly rising as a real success story.

After taking over Whitelock’s Ale House in 2012, the Whitelock’s Group - led by founder Ed Mason - is driving an expansion. The Meanwood Tavern, opened in 2022, is now a cornerstone of the suburb, while White Cloth Hall has quickly become one of my favourite venues in the city.

The team’s latest venture, Brewery Wharf Tavern, opened at the end of August - taking over the former HOME restaurant. Located on the banks of the River Aire, it’s an area full of apartments and offices that’s been desperately crying out for a good boozer for years.

Our reviewer tried the Brewery Wharf Tavern from the team behind Whitelock's, opened at the end of August | Simon Hulme

We visited on a Friday evening, and the place was packed with an after-work crowd. The decor is similar to the Meanwood Tavern, but has more character and a grown-up vibe than its family-friendly sister venue - blue and brown leather booths, a gorgeous art deco-style bar, funky graphics on the walls and burgundy tones adding warmth. There’s a large outdoor terrace overlooking the water, which I expect will come alive in the warmer months.

The range of beer is as impressive as you’d expect from the team behind Whitelock’s, spanning across 14 keg taps and four hand-pulls. The menu is full of local, independent suppliers, from Northern Monk’s Faith to Kirkstall Brewery’s Three Swords. The choice of wines and spirits is more limited, but carefully selected - including gin from Leeds-based Wolfe Bros and three natural wines.

As the weather had turned crisp, I was craving a warming red wine - I opted for a glass of the Gavelot Malbec, which was deliciously rich and fruity, with a hint of spice. It was the most expensive option at £7.40 for a standard glass, but the three house wines are priced at £5.90.

The pub offers a great range of beers and a well-curated cocktail menu | National World

My friend picked the limoncello spritz from the well-curated cocktail menu, and Wolfe Bros Limoncello was the perfect base for the refreshing cocktail. Cocktails are £10 each or two for £17, while the spritzes are priced at £9 or two for £15 - not a bad all-day deal. Pints of Five Points Pale and Anthology’s Canape are also priced at under £5, which is now almost unheard of in Leeds city centre.

With decent value-for-money, a lively but laidback atmosphere, warm staff and an excellent drinks offering, the Brewery Wharf Tavern is just what this corner of Leeds needed.

Factfile

Address: 3 Brewery Place, Leeds, LS10 1NE

Telephone: 0113 5478 730

Opening hours: Mon-Weds, 4pm-11pm; Thurs, 2pm-midnight; Fri-Sat, noon-midnight; Sun, noon-10pm.

Drinks: 9/10

Value: 8/10

Atmosphere: 8/10

Service: 8/10