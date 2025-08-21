This is when Leeds newest waterside pub Brewery Tavern will open its doors

Leeds newest riverside pub Brewery Wharf is opening its doors and will champion independent food and drink suppliers.

The owners of Brewery Wharf Tavern have announced they will open to the public on Friday August 29.

The new city centre pub , situated on the banks of River Aire and close to The Calls and Aire Park, takes its name from the fact they are based on the site of the riverside delivery wharf for the historic Tetley Brewery

Brewery Wharf Tavern is brought by the team behind Leeds institutions Whitelock’s Ale House, The Meanwood Tavern, and White Cloth Hall.

The modern pub is based at the premises most recently occupied by Home Restaurant, and before that, Oracle bar. The site is a sister venue to The Meanwood Tavern, and draws inspiration from the Meanwood Tav design, and has been refurbished in collaboration with interior designers Collective Design, and the team at Box Construction.

Like the other group venues, Brewery Wharf Tavern will operate as an independent freehouse, showcasing a wide range of independent beers and real ales alongside great cocktails and wines, and championing Yorkshire-based food and drink suppliers.

Alongside the drinks offer, a pizza kitchen will launch later in September, serving up a premium and innovative sourdough pizza menu and small plates.

Founder and Managing Director of the Whitelock’s Group Ed Mason, who is also a founder and owner of Five Points Brewing, said: “We are passionate about hospitality, and about Leeds, and we are excited to be opening a brand new venue on the banks of the River Aire, right in the heart of the city.

“There is a shortage of riverside venues in the city, and still not enough venues championing independent food and drinks suppliers - we are excited about delivering both.”

Brewery Wharf Tavern is the latest project from Whitelock’s Group Managing Director and co-founder of Five Points Brewing, Ed Mason. Mason has a track record of taking struggling venues and putting them back at the heart of the community. He took over and relaunched Whitelock’s in 2012, famous as the oldest pub in Leeds, opened The Meanwood Tavern in 2022, and all day food and drink hall White Cloth Hall in August 2024.