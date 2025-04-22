13 mouth-watering photos inside new Asian street food hotspot Brew+Bao that has just opened in Leeds

By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 22nd Apr 2025, 17:09 BST

A brand new hotspot for Asian street food, cocktails and craft ales has opened in Leeds.

Brew+Bao, in Chapel Allerton, opened its doors over the Easter bank holiday weekend on Stainbeck Lane.

The debut venue for the Brew+ brand introduced itself to the neighbourhood in style with its colourful menu, packed with bold flavours paired with craft and premium beers, wines, spirits and cocktails.

As well as a modern aesthetic, it boasts an outdoor heated terrace offering al fresco dining.

General manager James Rawnsley said: “It’s been a whirlwind few weeks getting our first Brew+ concept ready for customers and the team have put everything into creating a place and a menu that our customers will love.

“Our opening weekend couldn’t have gone better, and we have been blown away with the feedback and the warm welcome from everyone in Chapel Allerton and beyond.”

Here are 13 pictures inside the new venue -

