Brew+Bao, in Chapel Allerton, opened its doors over the Easter bank holiday weekend on Stainbeck Lane.

The debut venue for the Brew+ brand introduced itself to the neighbourhood in style with its colourful menu, packed with bold flavours paired with craft and premium beers, wines, spirits and cocktails.

As well as a modern aesthetic, it boasts an outdoor heated terrace offering al fresco dining.

General manager James Rawnsley said: “It’s been a whirlwind few weeks getting our first Brew+ concept ready for customers and the team have put everything into creating a place and a menu that our customers will love.

“Our opening weekend couldn’t have gone better, and we have been blown away with the feedback and the warm welcome from everyone in Chapel Allerton and beyond.”

Here are 13 pictures inside the new venue -

1 . Brew+Bao The brand new hotspot for Asian street food has opened in Leeds. | James Hardisty Photo Sales

2 . Brew+Bao The chicken gyoza on offer at the new venue. | James Hardisty Photo Sales

3 . Brew+Bao It opened its doors over the Easter bank holiday weekend. | James Hardisty Photo Sales

6 . Brew+Bao The debut venue for the Brew+ brand introduced itself to the neighbourhood in style with its colourful menu. | James Hardisty Photo Sales