Chapel Allerton: New Leeds bar to open in serving bao buns and ramen at former Black Sheep Brewery site
The new concept venue in Chapel Allerton, called Brew+Bao, is a collaboration between Brew York and YUZU Street Food.
The restaurant will occupy the former home of Black Sheep Brewery on Stainbeck Road with seating for 100 covers inside and 80 covers on an outdoor heated terrace.
Popular for its Asian fusion dishes YUZU has been serving Brew York customers across its York venues since 2019. Now the duo are bringing their unique flavours and high energy atmosphere to the people of Leeds in what will be the first venture under the brewery’s new ‘Brew+’ brand.
Customers can expect a menu carefully curated by the team behind YUZU street food all perfectly paired with a range of innovative craft beers. This will include an extensive bao bun menu, loaded fries and sides options, the majority of which will be exclusively available in Chapel Allerton.
Brew+Bao will boast over 16 different fresh beers. A curated selection of craft beers, some permanent some on rotation, pouring alongside a handful of Brew York favourites.
Brew York managing director, Wayne Smith, said: “We have been searching for the perfect location to launch our first Brew+ venue, and the eclectic and vibrant Chapel Allerton completely won us over. It’s the ideal place for our new Brew+Bao concept and we can’t wait to be part of the local community there.”
“Together with YUZU we believe we have created a unique beer and food experience, embracing bold flavours and a warm, welcoming atmosphere - something that has always been at the heart of Brew York - and we can’t wait to bring our passion and personality to Leeds.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.