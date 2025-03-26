A new bar is opening in Leeds this spring offering bao buns and ramen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new concept venue in Chapel Allerton, called Brew+Bao, is a collaboration between Brew York and YUZU Street Food.

The restaurant will occupy the former home of Black Sheep Brewery on Stainbeck Road with seating for 100 covers inside and 80 covers on an outdoor heated terrace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Popular for its Asian fusion dishes YUZU has been serving Brew York customers across its York venues since 2019. Now the duo are bringing their unique flavours and high energy atmosphere to the people of Leeds in what will be the first venture under the brewery’s new ‘Brew+’ brand.

The new concept venue is called Brew+Bao and is a collaboration between Brew York and YUZU Street Food. | Third Party

Customers can expect a menu carefully curated by the team behind YUZU street food all perfectly paired with a range of innovative craft beers. This will include an extensive bao bun menu, loaded fries and sides options, the majority of which will be exclusively available in Chapel Allerton.

Brew+Bao will boast over 16 different fresh beers. A curated selection of craft beers, some permanent some on rotation, pouring alongside a handful of Brew York favourites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Customers can expect a menu carefully curated by the team behind YUZU street food all perfectly paired with a range of innovative craft beers. | Third Party

Brew York managing director, Wayne Smith, said: “We have been searching for the perfect location to launch our first Brew+ venue, and the eclectic and vibrant Chapel Allerton completely won us over. It’s the ideal place for our new Brew+Bao concept and we can’t wait to be part of the local community there.”

“Together with YUZU we believe we have created a unique beer and food experience, embracing bold flavours and a warm, welcoming atmosphere - something that has always been at the heart of Brew York - and we can’t wait to bring our passion and personality to Leeds.”