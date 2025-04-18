Captivating photos take you back to Chapel Allerton in the 1930s

This ‘super cinema of the suburb’ is among photos gems showcasing life in Chapel Allerton during the 1930s.

The Dominion boasted '1,600 easy chairs’ assuring ‘absolute comfort for everybody’ when it first opened during a decade which also featured carnival fun on the streets of LS7. Other local landmarks featured in this gallery include Chapel Allerton recreation ground and The Mexborough Arms as well as shops at the heart of the community. They are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Chapel Allerton, Chapeltown, Little London and Sheepscar LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

The Dominion Cinema on Montreal Avenue pictured in August 1937. It opened in January 1934 with the first film to be shown was Cleaning Up starring George Gee. The last film to be screened was 'The Quiller Memorandum' with Alec Guinness, in March 1967. The building then became a bingo hall.

Parade of shops at junction of Stainbeck Lane and Harrogate Road in July 1939. Shops, from left, are Fred Smith, electrical engineer, The Cabin, Yorkshams, butchers, wallwork, ladies outfitter, W D Perkins, confectioners, Hargreaves, Coal Merchants, A Benton, shoeshop and Miss Kimber, ladies hairdressers.

Potternewton Lane which was the grocery business of Sarah Ann Crosby. Moving along is Fred Dawson's Fish & Chip shop. On the left is Potternewton View.

The Mexborough Arms on Harrogate Road pictured in 1935. This building from 1925 replaced an earlier inn also called the Mexborough Arms which had previously been called the Bowling Green. It was built on land which had been part of the estate of the Earl of Mexborough. It had reputedly the largest bowling green in Yorkshire. This survived until 1978when the site became a car park.

Potternewton Lane pictured in July 1936 showing the grocery business of Sarah Ann Crosby. Cigarette machine and weighing machine can be seen outside. Around the corner is Fred Dawson's Fish & Chip shop.

Potternewton Lane which was the shoe and boot repair business of Maurice Reuben. To the right of this shop was Perma hairdressing and beyond that Levine's Grocers shop. The three shops were known locally as 'Levine's Parade'. Junction with Blake Grove can be seen on the left. Pictured in June 1939.

