Captivating photos take you back to Chapel Allerton in the 1930s

1. Chapel Allerton in the 1930s
The Dominion Cinema on Montreal Avenue pictured in August 1937. It opened in January 1934 with the first film to be shown was Cleaning Up starring George Gee. The last film to be screened was 'The Quiller Memorandum' with Alec Guinness, in March 1967. The building then became a bingo hall. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Chapel Allerton in the 1930s
Parade of shops at junction of Stainbeck Lane and Harrogate Road in July 1939. Shops, from left, are Fred Smith, electrical engineer, The Cabin, Yorkshams, butchers, wallwork, ladies outfitter, W D Perkins, confectioners, Hargreaves, Coal Merchants, A Benton, shoeshop and Miss Kimber, ladies hairdressers. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Chapel Allerton in the 1930s
Potternewton Lane which was the grocery business of Sarah Ann Crosby. Moving along is Fred Dawson's Fish & Chip shop. On the left is Potternewton View. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Chapel Allerton in the 1930s
The Mexborough Arms on Harrogate Road pictured in 1935. This building from 1925 replaced an earlier inn also called the Mexborough Arms which had previously been called the Bowling Green. It was built on land which had been part of the estate of the Earl of Mexborough. It had reputedly the largest bowling green in Yorkshire. This survived until 1978when the site became a car park. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Chapel Allerton in the 1930s
Potternewton Lane pictured in July 1936 showing the grocery business of Sarah Ann Crosby. Cigarette machine and weighing machine can be seen outside. Around the corner is Fred Dawson's Fish & Chip shop. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Chapel Allerton in the 1930s
Potternewton Lane which was the shoe and boot repair business of Maurice Reuben. To the right of this shop was Perma hairdressing and beyond that Levine's Grocers shop. The three shops were known locally as 'Levine's Parade'. Junction with Blake Grove can be seen on the left. Pictured in June 1939. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.