Boojum, a Mexican eatery that opened its first store in Belfast in 2007, has announced it is bringing its fresh and high-quality menu to the Merrion Centre this April.

The menu features burritos, bowls, nachos, tacos, chips and salsas, which are all made fresh in store every day.

The brand has built a strong following for its punchy flavours and generous portion sizes, served at an affordable price point. Its stores are also known to be energetic, diverse and welcoming with a vibrant atmosphere featuring eclectic playlists that keep people coming back.

Head of operations Rob Powell said: "Quality and value are at the heart of Boojum. We work hard to ensure every burrito, in every store, is made to the same high standard every day. To do great things, you have to love what you do. And we love what we do."

Boojum, an award-winning Mexican chain, is opening its first venue in Leeds this April. Photo: Boojum

The new opening is said to create 40 new jobs. But beyond the Merrion Centre, Boojum has big plans for expansion.

David Maxwell, chief executive of Boojum, said: “Our goal is to spread the Boojum experience across the UK, bringing our unique blend of flavour and personality to 25 new stores over the next five years.

"Selecting Leeds for our first mainland store is no coincidence. The city's bustling student life and reputation as a foodie paradise make it the perfect stage for us. We're not just serving food; we're creating experiences and we're excited to blend our Belfast roots with the dynamic spirit of Leeds."

Boojum will serve burritos, tacos and nachos. Photo: Boojum