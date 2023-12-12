Leeds has been listed among the best cities for students in the UK.

There are over 70 cities in the UK for students to choose from, all offering different takes on what makes a perfect student life.

With six universities, great shopping centres and a large night life scene, Leeds has lots to offer for students looking for their new home while they pursue higher education.

Student website StudentCrowd has revealed their list of the best student cities in the UK in 2023 as voted by students, and Leeds lands among the best in the country.

The study analysed 9,304 reviews submitted by verified students over the last 12 months, and rated categories like the cost of living, eating out, night life, shopping and public transport to score each city out of a total of five points.

Here are the 15 best student cities in the UK in 2023, according to students:

1 . Liverpool - 4.42/5 Liverpool tops the list of the best student cities in the UK. Cost of living: 4/5 Nights out: 5/5 Public transport: 4/5 Eating out: 4/5 Shopping: 5/5

2 . Newcastle upon Tyne - 4.40/5 At number two is Newcastle upon Tyne. Cost of living: 4/5 Nights out: 5/5 Public transport: 4/5 Eating out: 4/5 Shopping: 4/5

3 . Sheffield - 4.37/5 At number three is our neighbour Sheffield. Cost of living: 4/5 Nights out: 4/5 Public transport: 4/5 Eating out: 4/5 Shopping: 4/5

4 . Belfast - 4.33/5 Belfast comes in as the fourth best city for students. Cost of living: 4/5 Nights out: 4/5 Transport: 4/5 Eating out: 4/5 Shopping: 4/5

5 . Leeds - 4.33/5 Leeds comes in at number 4/5, sharing 4.33 points with Belfast. Cost of living: 4/5 Nights out: 4/5 Transport: 4/5 Eating out: 4/5 Shopping: 4/5