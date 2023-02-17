News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Leeds restaurants: 19 of the best independent places to eat according to Yorkshire Evening Post readers

We might be bias, but we think Leeds is the foodie capital of the North.

By Abbey Maclure
2 minutes ago

Independent restaurants are the lifeblood of our city’s food and drink scene – and we have heaps of them, from tiny takeaways in Harehills to fine-dining restaurants in the city centre.

We asked Yorkshire Evening Post readers for their favourite independent restaurants in the city and had hundreds of responses. Here are 19 of their recommendations.

1. 19 of the best independent restaurants

Here are 19 of the best independent restaurants in Leeds according to our readers

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

2. Blue Tiger

Blue Tiger is a long-standing, family-run Indian and Bangladeshi restaurant in Bramley

Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales

3. Wood Fire Dine

Wood Fire Dine is a pizzeria in Commercial Street, Rothwell. Pictured is owner and award-winning chef Mark Baber.

Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales

4. Tuana Bistro

Tuana Bistro is a Mediterranean restaurant in The Crescent, Adel, specialising in Greek and Turkish dishes

Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
LeedsYorkshire Evening PostNorth