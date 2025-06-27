It’s Friday night, so why not tuck into some of the best Chinese takeaways that Leeds has to offer? Well with a selection of excellent takeaways available, choosing just one can be overwhelming.

So with the help of Google reviews and their respective food hygiene ratings, the Yorkshire Evening Post has compiled a list of 15 of the best spots in the city.

From the heart of the city centre, to Meanwood and Morley, there really is something for everyone. Take a look at our list below...

1 . Taste of Xiangxi Taste of Xiangxi, located inside Kirkgate Market, has a 4.9/5 Google reviews and 5/5 Food Hygiene rating. | Google Photo Sales

2 . Golden Jade Golden Jade, located in Fairfield Mount, Bramley, has a 4.8/5 Google reviews and 5/5 Food Hygiene rating. | he shanfu/Google Photo Sales

3 . Sweet Basil Valley Sweet Basil Valley, located in Green Lane, Yeadon, has a 4.7/5 Google reviews and 4/5 Food Hygiene rating. | NW Photo Sales

4 . MY’s Oriental Cuisine MY’s Oriental Cuisine, located in Roseville Road, Harehills, has a 4.7/5 Google reviews and 5/5 Food Hygiene rating. | Google Photo Sales

5 . China Jade China Jade, located in Monk Bridge Road, Meanwood, has a 4.6/5 Google reviews and 4/5 Food Hygiene rating. Photo: Google Photo Sales