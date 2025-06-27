13 of the best-rated Chinese takeaways in Leeds according to Google reviews and food hygiene ratings

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 27th Jun 2025, 16:30 BST

These are some of the best-rated Chinese takeaways in Leeds.

It’s Friday night, so why not tuck into some of the best Chinese takeaways that Leeds has to offer? Well with a selection of excellent takeaways available, choosing just one can be overwhelming.

So with the help of Google reviews and their respective food hygiene ratings, the Yorkshire Evening Post has compiled a list of 15 of the best spots in the city.

From the heart of the city centre, to Meanwood and Morley, there really is something for everyone. Take a look at our list below...

Taste of Xiangxi, located inside Kirkgate Market, has a 4.9/5 Google reviews and 5/5 Food Hygiene rating.

1. Taste of Xiangxi

Taste of Xiangxi, located inside Kirkgate Market, has a 4.9/5 Google reviews and 5/5 Food Hygiene rating. | Google

Golden Jade, located in Fairfield Mount, Bramley, has a 4.8/5 Google reviews and 5/5 Food Hygiene rating.

2. Golden Jade

Golden Jade, located in Fairfield Mount, Bramley, has a 4.8/5 Google reviews and 5/5 Food Hygiene rating. | he shanfu/Google

Sweet Basil Valley, located in Green Lane, Yeadon, has a 4.7/5 Google reviews and 4/5 Food Hygiene rating.

3. Sweet Basil Valley

Sweet Basil Valley, located in Green Lane, Yeadon, has a 4.7/5 Google reviews and 4/5 Food Hygiene rating. | NW

MY’s Oriental Cuisine, located in Roseville Road, Harehills, has a 4.7/5 Google reviews and 5/5 Food Hygiene rating.

4. MY’s Oriental Cuisine

MY’s Oriental Cuisine, located in Roseville Road, Harehills, has a 4.7/5 Google reviews and 5/5 Food Hygiene rating. | Google

China Jade, located in Monk Bridge Road, Meanwood, has a 4.6/5 Google reviews and 4/5 Food Hygiene rating.

5. China Jade

China Jade, located in Monk Bridge Road, Meanwood, has a 4.6/5 Google reviews and 4/5 Food Hygiene rating. Photo: Google

Silver Vase, located in Stainbeck Lane, Chapel Allerton, has a 4.6/5 Google reviews and 5/5 Food Hygiene rating.

6. Silver Vase

Silver Vase, located in Stainbeck Lane, Chapel Allerton, has a 4.6/5 Google reviews and 5/5 Food Hygiene rating. | Google Photo: Google

